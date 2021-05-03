The Pitch: Two Rivers YMCA helping ensure Quad-Cities children read well

The Two Rivers YMCA is helping Quad-Cities children improve their reading, but says it is something anyone can help do.

The YMCA is one of several groups and organizations working with the United Way to develop programming to address early literacy in the Quad-Cities.

“It’s incredibly important because we need to make sure that all children are prepared and ready to be as successful as possible," said Anika Martin, a spokeswoman for the YMCA.

The Two Rivers YMCA will be one of four groups participating in a "Shark Tank" style event this Saturday, broadcast live on KWQC. Part of the Together for Tomorrow program, organized by The United Way, the YMCA and three other participants will pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges and compete for $100,000 of funding to make their ideas a reality.

The United Way, KWQC and the Quad-City Times are sponsoring the event, called "The Pitch," which will air on KWQC from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Each of the pitches are centered on innovative ways to help improve literacy among Quad-Cities children, especially minority children, who aren't entering third grade with a normal reading level at the same rates that other children are.