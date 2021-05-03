The Pitch: 'We are strong believers in including the people we serve in the solution': Martin Luther King Center to participate in Pitch event

The United Way, KWQC and the Quad-City Times are sponsoring the event, called "The Pitch," which will air on KWQC from 7-8 p.m. on Saturday, May 8.

Each of the pitches are centered on innovative ways to help improve literacy among Quad-Cities children, especially minority children, who aren't entering third grade with a normal reading level at the same rates that other children are.

Jones said the process laid out by Together for Tomorrow for creating solutions was difficult for him, but it helped him gain a new perspective. The participants started the process by interviewing community stakeholders, including children, about the issue.

"You get a really good sense of what's going on, and you get to hear the genius that are in voices that are rarely heard," Jones said. "Kids are aspiring to things earlier than you think. We often think that our youth don't have aspirations, or are overly simplistic in them, and that's not the case. They have dreams."

Jones said he believes that his and the other ideas that will be presented on "The Pitch" will benefit the community when they are implemented, but that there are deeper issues that eventually need to be addressed when it comes to education.