The Salvation Army and local Walmarts team up for 'Stuff the Bus' school supplies campaign

The Salvation Army and local Walmarts are collaborating for the “Stuff the Bus” campaign this weekend — Friday, Aug. 5 through Sunday, Aug. 7.

The community campaign provides back-to-school supplies to local youth, helping to ease the financial burden parents may experience as a new school year begins and ensuring students are ready and equipped.

The Salvation Army relies on the generosity of the public to support these efforts.

Local Walmarts will have Stuff the Bus collection bins placed inside for shoppers to drop off school supplies. A list of suggested supplies will be posted next to the bins. You may also drop off donations at 100 Kirkwood Boulevard in Davenport or 2200 5th Ave. in Moline during business hours.

“Our children are our future, and this collaboration of over 30 years between the Salvation Army and Walmart is an opportunity to provide our youth with the supplies needed to be successful during the school year,” Major Robert Doliber, Salvation Army Quad-Cities Coordinator, said in a news release. “With the uptick in inflation this year, the need for help in this way is even greater.”

Those on the Illinois side in need of backpacks or other supplies can go to the Salvation Army location at 2200 5th Ave. in Moline on Saturday, Aug. 13, from 10 a.m. to noon. Here, the Salvation Army will host a back-to-school fair, featuring food, a musical petting zoo and door prizes.

Those in need on the Iowa side may call 563-324-4808 for an appointment to receive school supplies.

For more information on how the Salvation Army serves the Quad-Cities community, call 563-324-4808.