More than 3.5 million students are expected to graduate from American high schools this year. The Quad-City Times honored 373 of them Wednesday night at the Salute to Academics and Achievements at Davenport North High School.
Exceptional students from 43 public and private high schools traveled from the greater Quad-City area to be honored for their achievements in one of seven areas: academics, the arts, humanities, leadership, math and the sciences, vocational education and journalism.
“This program was created about 27 years ago, and since that time, we have honored over 10,000 students,” said Debbie Anselm, publisher of the Times.
Referring to the short essays solicited from the graduating students, Anselm remarked on the diversity of accomplishments in this year’s cohort.
“We read from National Merit Scholars and all-state choir members,” she said. “We had kids on mock trial teams. We had yearbook editors. We had Eagle Scouts, junior Rotarians, and I enjoyed reading all of it.”
While Alexa Christiansen of Davenport West is being honored for her exceptional leadership as a senior, she wasn’t initially invested in many of her classes until she discovered engineering.
“I moved here from out of town to get a better education,” she said. Christiansen has been heavily involved with West’s engineering program and the FIRST Robotics team. “All of my classes looked pretty boring, but I went into the room and, instantly, I was in awe.”
Now, she’s preparing to start studying mechanical engineering at the University of Iowa and to share an apartment with her best friend and her dog — her “other best friend.”
×
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription.
Zakhary Keel is another aspiring engineering student from West. He’ll be studying civil engineering, environmental engineering and sustainability at Iowa State University, citing the environmental consciousness that was fostered during his time in high school.
Working as an archivist or curator at the Smithsonian is Lauren Schroeder’s dream job. The soon-to-be Rivermont alumna was honored for leadership, and she will be studying history and museum studies at Luther College.
“I like studying wars. World War II is a really big interest for me. So’s the Civil War,” she said.
Two students were each awarded a $500 scholarship from Jeff’s Car Corner, one of the event’s sponsors. Solange Bolger of Pleasant Valley, honored for humanities, and Gretel Forsythe of Alleman Catholic High, honored for the arts, were presented with checks at the end of Wednesday night’s program. DuTrac Credit Union was an additional sponsor.
"Whether you're choosing to pursue legal studies, or chemistry, health sciences, or mechanics, your plans are big and bold, and we're excited for what your future holds," Anselm said. "... Wherever your journey takes you, know that your community is so very proud of you, and so is your hometown paper."
051519-salute-to-academics-059
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-060
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-061
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-062
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-063
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-064
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-065
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-066
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-067
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-068
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-069
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-070
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-071
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-072
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-073
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-074
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-075
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-078
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-079
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-080
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-081
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-082
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-083
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-084
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-085
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-086
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-087
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-088
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-089
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-090
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-091
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-092
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-093
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-094
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-095
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-096
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-097
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-098
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-099
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-100
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-101
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-102
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-103
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-104
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-105
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-106
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-107
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-108
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-109
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-110
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-111
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-112
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-113
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-114
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-115
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-116
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-117
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-118
Scenes from the red carpet during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-001
Students honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements pose for a photo on stage at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-002
Comedy Sportz performer Jeff Adamson performs on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-003
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm speaks on the impact of Quad-City area students being honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-004
Jeff’s Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy, left, and CEO Travis Sherven present scholarship checks to Alleman’s Gretel Forsythe, center left, and Pleasant Valley’s Solange Bolger, during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday.
Andy Abeyta, aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-005
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members about the importance of a positive attitude during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-006
Jeff’s Car Corner general manager Alex Shoulders, right, draws the name of a $500 scholarship recipient joined on stage by CEO Travis Sherven, left, and sales associate Robbie McCarthy during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-007
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-008
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-009
Jeff’s Car Corner employees present scholarship checks to two winners during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-010
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-011
Comedy Sportz performer Patrick Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-012
Comedy Sportz performer Jeff Adamson speaks to students and audience members during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-013
Quad-City Times publisher Debbie Anselm speaks on the impact of Quad-City area students being honored during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-014
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven and sales associate Robbie McCarthy present a check during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-015
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Solange Bolger of Pleasant Valley during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-016
Jeff’s Car Corner CEO Travis Sherven poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Solange Bolger of Pleasant Valley during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-017
Jeff’s Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Gretel Forsythe of Alleman during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-018
Jeff’s Car Corner sales associate Robbie McCarthy poses for a photo with scholarships recipient Gretel Forsythe of Alleman during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-019
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-020
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-021
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-022
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-023
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-024
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-025
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-026
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-027
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-028
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-029
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-030
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-031
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-032
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-033
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-034
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-035
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-036
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-037
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-038
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-039
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-040
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-041
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-042
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-043
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-044
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-045
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-046
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-047
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-048
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-049
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-050
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-051
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-052
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-053
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-054
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-055
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-056
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-057
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com
051519-salute-to-academics-058
Students are honored on stage during the 2019 Salute to Academics and Achievements at North High School in Davenport, Wednesday, May 15, 2019.
Andy Abeyta aabeyta@qctimes.com