When the state begins its Phase II visit of Davenport schools at the end of the month, the district will be the largest in Iowa to receive such a visit; historically, the process has assessed small, rural districts that might not have enough students to sustain themselves.
“The requirements we need to look at are the same,” said Amy Williamson, chief of the state bureau of school improvement. “The scale is different, certainly, because Davenport is so much larger.”
From Jan. 29 through Feb. 1, up to 20 state workers will go through documents, conduct interviews, and work with district leadership to study general and special education, treatment of minorities, and district finances. Even though the process is largely reflective of what’s happened in other districts — most recently the Farragut and Hamburg districts in 2015 — the Davenport visit is unprecedented.
How did we get here?
The state board announced a Phase II visit after meeting with district officials at a Nov. 14 meeting in Des Moines.
“We felt the school board and the administrators didn’t have a sense of urgency, or of how bad these things were. I think a Phase II visit was, number one, to give us more evidence of these noncompliance issues and the breadth of it,” said Brook Axiotis, president of the state board. “If we want to help them make an action plan, we have to know what’s going on, and what the data is. … They’re kind of asleep at the wheel.”
During Davenport’s first audit in early 2017, areas of noncompliance — special education and disproportionality — were scrutinized. That was Phase I; Phase II explores other areas, including general education and finances, and where corrective actions haven’t been implemented.
“Typically what we look at at a Phase II visit is compliance with a very broad spectrum of a number of things accredited schools need to be in compliance with,” Williamson said.
While Iowa Code describes several potential avenues to Phase II, Davenport’s was ordered by the state board. Williamson said multiple visits could be ordered through different entities, including the State Budget Review Committee (SBRC), or petition by the community.
Davenport was before SBRC in December to address overspending its spending authority for the last three years; the district is now implementing a two-year plan to cut more than $13 million by the end of 2020. Staff layoffs are almost certain.
“We just wanted to take a deeper look at what’s going on,” Axiotis said. “We can kind of see what’s going on at the surface … but it looks like there's more systemic issues. This has been going on for a couple of years; it’s a huge district, a lot of kids are being affected.”
What will the Phase II visit look like?
The state’s team will review documents and finances, but not conduct a forensic audit. They also will interview parents and community members and work with the leadership team.
“We will be asking several parents to come in for personal interviews, and we’re doing that through a random sample,” Williamson said. “Right now, what we’re doing, is giving a random list of names to the district and asking them to invite the parents.”
An email address will be posted on the district and state websites, so parents can contact the state team.
“Typically, we have members of our team interviewing people while we’re there,” Williamson said. “We have consistent questions we ask people about how they do business. … We will also be working with the leadership team for Davenport, and having conversations about the changes they need to make.”
During Davenport’s report to the state school board Wednesday, Williamson said special education will be studied, even as the district works on corrective measures.
“Even though we already have a tremendous amount of work going into special education, we’ll continue to ask further follow-up questions on those things while we’re there,” she said.
Previous Phase II teams have had five or six members and lasted for 2 ½ or three days, Williamson said. In Davenport, a team of “17 to 20 staff members” will visit, but the financial audit may be conducted off-site.
What happens after that?
The auditors will produce a report to present to the state board during its March meeting.
“Phase II reports are typically very involved,” Williamson said.
The state board will recommend one of three options for the district: retain full accreditation, be granted conditional accreditation or be dissolved.
Axiotis said conditional accreditation is the likeliest outcome, but it depends on the final report. Conditional accreditation would last as long as the state board deems appropriate.
“We’re not naive in this. We understand it’s a huge district, and we think it’s systemic, pervasive and widespread,” Axiotis said. “We don’t think it’s going to be resolved overnight.”
The Phase II visit will help direct the district’s corrective plan.
“We need that assessment and the evidence of what’s going on,” Axiotis said. “It’s hard to hold them (accountable) on an annual basis without that data.”
At Wednesday’s state board meeting, board member Josh Byrnes questioned what would happen if Davenport's two-year plan to cut $13 million failed to come to fruition.
“Are districts [like Davenport] just too big to fail? … What do you do when you have such a large school district?” he asked. “For a smaller district, we’ve seen it happen where they dissolve and move on.”
Tom Cooley, chief, bureau of finance, facilities, operation and transportation services, said he knew of “no statute that says you treat large districts any differently.”
“If you had to get into a point where you’re looking at dissolution, it’d be handled the same way as the dissolution of a small district. You assign territory to other districts,” he said. “It’s a really difficult concept. … We’ve had internal discussions as well of ‘what does this look like?’ It’s definitely a concern on our side as well.”
Cooley did not address the practicality or logistics that could affect a decision regarding the dissolution of Iowa’s third-largest school district.
“[The visit] is a great opportunity for them to work with the state board to see where they need to move forward from here,” Axiotis said.
“We go back. We don’t leave and stop providing support,” Williamson said. “We continue to visit the school.”