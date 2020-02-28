Therapy dog usage trends upward in East Moline Schools

“Because she helped with a student that was upset and just needed a little bit of help getting back on track so they spent a few minutes with Tinker, it helped him calm down and get back into class and get refocused,” Harmon said.

Two other students who visit with Harmon regularly also see great value in having Tinker around.

“When she’s around, it relaxes us,” said Cameron Vroman, a seventh-grader at Glenview. “When we pet her, it is to relieve our stress.”

Tinker makes school a better place, he said. “Last year, I had some difficulties,” Cameron said. “Now there’s a dog here, and it just relieves me.”

The kids, and even the faculty, seem to know when Tinker is in school. It was especially evident at the beginning, Harmon said.

“Kids know what days she’s here, and they come in on those days and just want to say ‘hi,’” Harmon said. “So it’s definitely helping kids form connections at school.”

The dog is a problem-solver, too.