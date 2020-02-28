Therapy dog usage trends upward in East Moline Schools

Glenview Middle School seventh-grader Evan Schillinger sat on a floor outside the counseling offices, gently petting Tinker, counselor Shannon Harmon’s large golden retriever.
“It really relieves my stress, kind of calms me knowing that she’s here,” Evan said.
“I just love dogs,” he added, noting that having Tinker at school gives him something to look forward to. Evan, along with many other students, gets to see Tinker about four days a week at Glenview.
As therapy dog use in schools increases across the U.S., they are also becoming a trend in the East Moline School District, District 37.
“I can't wait until we have therapy dogs in every one of our schools,” said Superintendent Kristin Humphries. An elementary and middle school district, District 37 now has a therapy dog in two of its six schools — Hillcrest Elementary School and Glenview Middle.
"It changes the tenor of a building,” Humphries said. “It really can help kids calm down in different ways. I just think animals, especially dogs, make people feel good.”
Tinker has been at Glenview since before Thanksgiving, and she typically attends school three or four times a week.
“We’ve seen some big positives with having Tinker at this school,” Harmon said, recalling a recent note from a teacher thanking her for having Tinker at the school.
“Because she helped with a student that was upset and just needed a little bit of help getting back on track so they spent a few minutes with Tinker, it helped him calm down and get back into class and get refocused,” Harmon said.
Two other students who visit with Harmon regularly also see great value in having Tinker around.
“When she’s around, it relaxes us,” said Cameron Vroman, a seventh-grader at Glenview. “When we pet her, it is to relieve our stress.”
Tinker makes school a better place, he said. “Last year, I had some difficulties,” Cameron said. “Now there’s a dog here, and it just relieves me.”
The kids, and even the faculty, seem to know when Tinker is in school. It was especially evident at the beginning, Harmon said.
“Kids know what days she’s here, and they come in on those days and just want to say ‘hi,’” Harmon said. “So it’s definitely helping kids form connections at school.”
The dog is a problem-solver, too.
“I would say she’s been very helpful in de-escalation like when kids are upset about one thing or another, being able to just kind of be that calmness,” Harmon said. “She kind of helps bring them down. You see their breathing starts to flow, and they just start to talk slower and quieter.”
And Tinker helps more than just the kids. “A lot of staff members come around too,” Harmon said. “And they say, ‘I just need some Tinker Time.’
You have free articles remaining.
“It just kind of helps everybody, when you’re stressed out, to pet a dog."
The new dog in town
Another therapy dog, Roxi, is off to a good start in the district, too.
A labradoodle, she has been at Hillcrest for only two days a week during her first two weeks.
“Everything is going amazing,” her handler, counselor Alisha Welvaert, said in mid-February. “It’s going really great.”
Roxi was trained by Quad-Cities Canine Assistance Network.
Welvaert and Roxi visited libraries, nursing homes and colleges before she ever went to Hillcrest. “She’s been around a lot of people,” Welvaert said. “So her coming into school has been an easy transition for her.”
Like Tinker, she takes part in both group and individual counseling sessions. She is even helping one student deal with grief.
“Coming in and petting a dog, it releases endorphins in the brain," Welvaert said. "It can really help have a calming effect.”
The decision to add another therapy dog was obvious for Humphries, especially since there is no cost to the district.
“We had a school counselor at Hillcrest,” he said, referencing Welvaert. “We knew that her dog was trained to be a therapy dog as well. It was just a great opportunity."
Harmon notes Tinker spent six months at Ellsworth Correctional Facility in Kansas being trained by inmates on basic obedience skills. She then spent a year and a half with a foster family and a trainer named Mitch, learning her public manners.
“It kind of expands into how to behave at the grocery store or walking into a busy, crowded area and still follow the commands of an owner,” Harmon said.
Then Tinker, who was part of the CARES (Canine, Assistance Rehabilitation Education & Service) Program, was given to Harmon, who also had to spend a week with her passing a public access test and getting certified in Kansas.
“The company has a series of steps that you have to do out in a public setting,” Harmon said. “And be able to control the dog and have them follow your commands before you can get your certification.”
The dogs set a positive tone at the schools. And they can even be used as an incentive for kids to practice good behavior; at Glenview, kids receive "Gator Bucks," which they can spend to spend time with Tinker.
“I feel like I can tell on the days that she’s with me and the days that she’s not,” Harmon said. “I walk into the main office and you are greeted by the secretaries and they are so bubbly. There's like an extra little excitement when she’s around.
“When we are walking down the hallway and the kids see her, they just get excited. It’s like they’re happy to be at school."