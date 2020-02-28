Therapy dogs in Iowa Quad-City schools go back more than a decade

Long ago, Shelley Klaas, a dog lover and an elementary school counselor, saw first-hand how valuable dogs were in a child’s life.
That observation was reinforced when she saw dogs at North Scott Community Schools, and again when she attended workshops at the University of Northern Iowa.
Helping raise 14 foster children, along with two kids of her own, was the main proof, though. She knew dogs could play a valuable role in a child’s life.
“I have always been an advocate for animal-assisted therapy,” she said. “I noticed what positive impacts my dogs had on our kids that we did foster care for. So that was kind of the start of looking at animal-assisted therapy.”
So she wrote for a grant and essentially started the Bettendorf Community Schools program that has existed for 14 years.
Today, Bettendorf Community Schools have five therapy dogs in its elementary schools. The Iowa Quad-Cities are at the forefront of a nationwide trend of embracing therapy dogs as a tool for support in schools — and they might increase test scores too.
In the early years, dogs were paid for with SCRA (Scott County Regional Authority) grants from the riverboats. Today, it can be done in several ways, including by the dog's owner.
Research when Klaas first started the program at Bettendorf, but she liked what she found.
“There was some research — not a ton at the time — that really supported how animals were able to have a calming effect on kids who were experiencing traumatic events or having behavior issues, that kind of thing,” she said.
She was happy to embark on the program, and soon had Zipper, a Newfoundland, at school with her.
“I just felt strongly as a school counselor that it was something that could really help our program throughout Bettendorf,” she said.
Jodi Hanson, a fourth-grade teacher at Neil Armstrong Elementary, is the leader these days. She embraced therapy dogs during her time as a special education teacher.
Akin, a black lab, is at school about three days a week, and also spends some time at Bettendorf High School with the counselor that used to assist Hanson.
Akin never barks. “I don’t even know if he can,” Hanson said. She recalls the dog squealing once because a child stepped on his foot.
The training
Not barking is a product of Akin’s training at CARES (Canine, Assistance Rehabilitation Education & Service), a Kansas-based therapy dog training company.
To both Klaas and Hanson, CARES is the top dog in the therapy dog training world.
CARES starts all of its dogs with six months of obedience training in a Kansas prison. Then it gives the dogs another 12 to 18 months with a person or a family, learning additional commands and what’s expected in terms of behavior.
A therapy dog can’t just be a dog that likes people. It needs to be trained, Klaas said. That’s partially the reason for the long-term success of the Bettendorf therapy dog program.
“Part of it is we worked really hard to develop policies and procedures that kept the dogs safe and kept the kids safe,” Klaas said. “We were sure to have dogs that came from CARES.
“CARES trains all of their dogs to a level of a service dog, so I feel like we tried really hard to do things right,” Klaas said, “so the program could continue and not just be a flash in the pan.”
She also taught kids how to behave around dogs.
“Like you never pet a dog without first asking,” Klaas said. “You don’t approach a dog rapidly.”
And you don’t reach over a dog’s head. “Reach under their head and down to their chest to pet them,” she said.
Students were taught “things that they need to know out in the real world so that they are safe around animals. They had to learn those things as well, just kind of helping kids to understand the best way to interact with the dogs,” she said.
Hanson agrees with Klaas: The benefits of having dogs around kids at school are aplenty.
They can help college-age kids too, Klaas noticed while visiting a local college class once during finals week. She’s even had teachers stop by to pet the dog to reduce their own anxiety.
Research showed Klaas how animals were able to have a calming effect on kids who were experiencing traumatic events or having behavior issues.
They help special ed students, too, Hanson said.
“We work with a lot of refusals — refusing to do assignments, refusing to do things,” Hanson said. She often offers the child the chance to read to Akin or do a paper sitting next to him.
“Then they end up doing their assignments,” Hanson said. “A lot of kids will read with Akin when they won’t normally read with other students.”
“We also used Zipper in my building as part of the reading program,” Klaas said. “ We also looked at the reading scores, and we actually had a built-in control group who didn’t have Zipper because he was in the classroom with me at the time and a group of kids who did have Zipper in the reading program because he was available, and the scores were better with the kids in the reading program because they would read aloud to him and they weren’t embarrassed or concerned about other kids hearing them. They were just reading aloud to the dog.
“We also kept track of that and saw better scores from the kids who were reading to the dog.”
Hanson said about the only challenge comes in having to take the dog out to do its business from time to time.
At Davenport Central High School, Ann Frost has Trine, a black lab, in her role as counselor,
In all, the district has five dogs.
“They are amazing,” Frost said. “They are not just amazing for the students. They are amazing for the morale of adults around here, too, because they are definitely stress relievers and very calming."