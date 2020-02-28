Therapy dogs in Iowa Quad-City schools go back more than a decade

Hanson agrees with Klaas: The benefits of having dogs around kids at school are aplenty.

They can help college-age kids too, Klaas noticed while visiting a local college class once during finals week. She’s even had teachers stop by to pet the dog to reduce their own anxiety.

Research showed Klaas how animals were able to have a calming effect on kids who were experiencing traumatic events or having behavior issues.

They help special ed students, too, Hanson said.

“We work with a lot of refusals — refusing to do assignments, refusing to do things,” Hanson said. She often offers the child the chance to read to Akin or do a paper sitting next to him.

“Then they end up doing their assignments,” Hanson said. “A lot of kids will read with Akin when they won’t normally read with other students.”