'There has to be an immediate change': More Bettendorf parents accuse school administrators of mishandling disciplinary problems

Accusations against staff and administration of Bettendorf Schools have been aplenty at recent board meetings. On Monday night, those accusations from parents continued.

An hour before the 6 p.m. meeting, about 30 parents, students and community members walked the mile from Bettendorf Middle School to the High School, many wearing blue. At the meeting, when 12 elementary students showed off the dance they learned in gym, most of them were also wearing blue.

The organizers wanted to show “visible solidarity” for the victims of school violence, said Jennifer Ruggles. She and her husband, Greg, have four kids. One is still in the district, but their youngest decided to go to a different school after an incident with another of their children, Ruggles said.

“There has to be an immediate change,” she said, walking along 18th Street in a puffy blue coat. “I don’t know if that’s administration, policy (or) discipline.

“Hopefully, we can inspire change — or mandate it.”

Jennifer Ruggles spoke first during the open comment period, while her husband stood at the front with her, but away from the podium. Nearly 60 people were in the audience.