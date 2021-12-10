 Skip to main content
Threat of violence at United Township High School deemed unfounded
Threat of violence at United Township High School deemed unfounded

A student was sent home Thursday after an investigation into a shooting threat at United Township High School.

The East Moline Police Department's resource officer at the high school began an investigation after the department was notified of the threat on Thursday, according to a department news release.

Officers interviewed the people believed involved and searched a locker, property and residence of the student believed to have made the threat, the release states. No weapons were found and the threat was deemed unfounded. The student was released to his family.

