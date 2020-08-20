Three bright stars lead to other discoveries in summer skies

Using your telescope again, there are three noteworthy star clusters within the Summer Triangle. One of them, M29 is an open cluster also known as The Cooling Tower because it sort of resembles the parabolic contours of a power plant cooling tower. It should be obvious by now that astronomers have active imaginations and love to name objects according to what they think they see in the sky. In any event, the other two clusters in the vicinity are M56 and M71. These are classified as globular clusters, and in fact, they look like tight, little, globe-like groupings of stars. These globular clusters are mini satellite galaxies of the Milky Way. Typically they are on the order of a hundred light years in diameter but consist of thousands of stars all gravitationally involved with each other. In a globular cluster, there are so many stars so tightly packed together, that on a planet orbiting one of the component stars, it would never be dark—there would be so many bright stars in the sky that it would never be night! By the way, M71 is also known as the Angelfish Cluster—I guess because some astronomer with an overactive imagination saw an angelfish? As far as I know, M56 does not have a moniker, so here’s an opportunity for you to observe an object and give it a name. Who knows, it might just be adopted by the astronomical community!