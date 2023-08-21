Three Rock Island-Milan schools will dismiss students early this week due to the excessive heat warning issued by the National Weather Service.

The following district schools will release students at 1:30 p.m. from Monday, Aug. 21, to Thursday, Aug. 25:

Rock Island High School

Eugene Field Elementary School

Ridgewood Elementary

These schools were identified due to ongoing air conditioning repairs, said district spokeswoman Beth Marsoun.

All remaining Rock Island-Milan schools will follow a regular schedule this week, and Friday is already scheduled for early dismissal districtwide.

Student athletes are encouraged to be on the lookout for more information from their respective coaches.

More information can be found at http://rimsd41.org on the web article titled, "RIHS, Eugene Field and Ridgewood Closing Early Due to Heat."