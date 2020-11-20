Tutors needed to help Quad-Cities students weather the pandemic

The United Way is seeking people to participate in a tutoring program designed to help students during the COVID-19 pandemic.

QC Tutor Connection was designed to connect people needing experience and revenue to families whose children need help with their schoolwork, according to a news release. With school districts switching to fully online models because of the coronavirus, more tutors are needed, and college students, graduates and retired teachers are being asked to participate.

To participate, create a profile on the program’s website https://qctutorconnection.org/, the release states. Include rates, availability and the subjects in which they are knowledgeable.

Families in Rock Island and Scott counties review the profiles and contact the tutors in whom they are interested, the release states. From there it is up to the parties to make arrangements.

Anyone looking for a tutor can also find out more on the website, according to the release.

QC Tutor Connection was developed in partnership with area colleges, the release states.

