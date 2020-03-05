Two area schools districts make the national Advanced Placement Honor Roll. Sherrard and United Township High School recognized for increasing diversity

Sherrard expanding AP classes

Tim Wernentin, principal of Sherrard High School, said the district was thrilled to earn the recognition.

“We’ve worked hard as a staff to expand our AP offerings, and beyond that, really focusing on students performing well on the exams,” he said. “We have a great group of teachers who go above and beyond getting the kids prepared."

Sherrard students have the opportunity to take AP classes in the areas of statistics, calculus A and B, English literature, English language, U.S. history, chemistry, biology, and studio art. Next year, Sherrard will be adding AP physics and computer science.

Wernentin said last year the district administered 100 AP exams, and 79 of those test takers earned a score of three or higher. Some students took more than one exam. Additionally, he said, last year the high school recorded 13 scores of five — the highest score possible. He said that is remarkable for a school of Sherrard’s size.

Wernentin said the district has worked to increase its AP offerings, while also increasing other opportunities to suit the varied needs of students. He said he is proud of the great work that has been done by both teachers and students.

