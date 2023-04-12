Two Davenport high school teachers earned an "Eddy Award" from River Action, honoring their local — and global — environmental efforts.

Eddy Awards are given annually to nominated individuals who act as an eddy, "going against the current" to provide "outstanding" riverfront activity or development in a well-designed and environmentally responsible way. The awards fall into categories, including art, design, revitalization, river activity, education and stewardship.

Davenport North science teacher Laura McCreery received an Eddy for education, while West industrial technology teacher Greg Smith earned the award for design. They were presented by Superintendent TJ Schneckloth at Monday's school board meeting.

McCreery sponsors the "DCSD Green Teams," a student-led group founded at North that is focused on environmental stewardship. Though the team launched its first official project with Living Lands & Waters last fall, students have conducted an array of eco-friendly activities, such planting native flora in school gardens, removing litter and invasive species, a silicon (reusable) straw sale and work on a bio-swale at North.

"I'm ecstatic," McCreery said of the award. "I think River Action is a great community-based organization, and I'm thrilled that I'm being recognized as a changemaker to help contribute to their work."

McCreery was also recognized as the force behind North's hosting of River Action's 2023 QC Environmental Film Series showcase of "Youth Unstoppable" in February. She charged her Green Team students with planning, promoting and executing the film screening.

"Throughout that Environmental Film Series, they (River Action) got to see all the things our Green Teams have been doing, and I just think those students impressed them," McCreery said. "They all did individual projects to show how their actions are making a difference in the community. By having an environmental film festival at our building, the community also got to see all the wonderful things our students are doing."

Outside of various hands-on projects, Green Team students have also advocated with local businesses to reduce single-use plastic products.

When asked the most impactful Green Teams project so far, McCreery had a hard time choosing. Instead, she referenced her shirt — designed by the Green Teams, it said "Small Actions Matter."

"There's been a lot of little things throughout the year the students have really worked hard on," McCreery said. "I hope I can continue to inspire many more students in the future and our Green Team keeps thriving."

Partnering with international non-profit Fishers of Men Ministries Inc., Smith led the "Kenya Clean Water Project" for roughly six years. Here, West students designed a water filtration system for the village of Muamba in eastern Kenya to provide clean water to 22,000 villagers when completed.

"It's good the students get the recognition for the work they've been doing," Smith said.

This January, Smith and four current students traveled to Muamba to help install the long-awaited filtration system.

"It was a lot of hard work; it was very hot the days we were working on the water project," he said. "So the students could have complained … but you didn't hear any of that. You know, they saw that they worked hard and what they were doing was good, and they really worked alongside the Kenyans."

The students implemented one of three total water tanks, directing local villagers on how to complete the remainder.

Smith's two daughters also led math, science and art lessons to Muamba students and teachers on the trip, gifting them robotics kits.

"It was good to see the (Muamba) community come together," Smith said. "When we got to turn on the water for the first time, the formal tribal leader helped the students. It was just turning a valve, but really, we got to the point of essentially 'christening the ship.'"

Smith said he's begun exploring additional water projects with Fishers of Men and would like to offer more educational-based service projects moving forward.

To nominate someone for an Eddy Award, visit http://riveraction.org/EddyWinners.

