Two dozen candidates are running for Iowa Quad-Cities school boards. Here's who they are

Two dozen candidates are running for open seats on the boards of the Iowa Quad-Cities four school districts.
The regular school board elections in Scott County are Nov. 2.
The most candidates, eight, are running for three open seats on the Bettendorf Community School District’s board, according to the Scott County Auditor’s website. Six are competing for three open seats in the North Scott Community School Distric, and four are running for three open seats in the Davenport Community School district.
In the Pleasant Valley Community School District, there are three open districts, and each is contested. Two of the races involve an incumbent and a challenger, and the third is between two new candidates.
Here are the candidates by school district.
Bettendorf
The incumbents are Andrew Champion, Richard A. Lynch and Adam Holland. The challengers are Stacey Willey, Traci Huskey, Analicia M. Gomes, Melissa Zumdome and Linda Smithson.
Davenport
The incumbents are Bruce Potts and Allison Beck. The challengers are Farrah N. Powell and Karen Gordon.
The district said Jamie Snyder, who was appointed to replace Clyde Mayfield after Mayfield died in 2020, was not running. Mayfield’s term ends in November.
Snyder said Wednesday that a recent promotion at work would require more travel for his job and that would prevent him from devoting the in-person time the school board needs from one of its members.
North Scott
The incumbents are Mark Pratt, Donn Wilmott and Tracy Lindaman. The challengers are Nick Hansel, Stephanie Eckhardt and Frank Wood.
Pleasant Valley
The District 1 race is between incumbent Kathryn Kunkel and challenger Sara L. Bennion.
Brent Ayers, the incumbent in District 2, faces Jon Kundert.
For District 7, the race is between two new candidates: Doug Kanwischer and Aaron Hawk. The sitting board member for this district is Jean Dickson, who is pursuing a seat on the Bettendorf City Council.