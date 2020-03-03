Two finalists, 33 days and still no Bettendorf superintendent announcement

Bettendorf is the latest Quad-City-area district to hire a new superintendent — it’s also taking the longest to announce its next leader.
Since 2018, Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline–Coal Valley, Muscatine, Rock Island–Milan and Pleasant Valley have all hired new superintendents. Here’s how long it took each district, from when finalists were named, to when the new leader was announced, to when the contract was finalized.
Bettendorf: 33 days and counting
The two finalists — Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Schools and Michelle Morse, assistant superintendent of Newhall Schools — were announced Jan. 30. The two had public community forums Feb. 6, but as of March 3, no announcements have been made.
“We needed to make sure both sides were on board with an agreement, before moving forward,” President Adam Holland said. The board is waiting for a contract to be negotiated before naming a candidate. “The best way to kill a deal is to talk about it before it’s done.”
As of Monday night, the school board was still negotiating a contract, Holland said.
Muscatine: 10 days
Muscatine announced three finalists Jan. 14. Clint Christopher was named the new superintendent Jan. 24, and the school board approved his contract. Feb. 10.
Davenport: 13 days
Davenport announced its three finalists Jan. 31, 2019. Superintendent Robert Kobylski was announced as the new head of the district Feb. 13, 2019, and his contract was approved by the school board Feb. 25, 2019.
Kobylski's licensure hit a snag when his alternative out-of-state accreditation wasn't accepted by the Iowa Board of Educational Examiners. He took some courses, which pushed back his start date.
Moline–Coal Valley: 8 days
Finalists to lead Moline-Coal Valley were announced Dec. 9, 2018. Rachel Savage was chosen Dec. 17, 2018, and her contract was approved that same day.
Rock Island–Milan: Not applicable
The Rock Island–Milan school board said they would only name their final candidate. Top picks were interviewed Dec. 8, 2018, and Reginald Lawrence II was announced as the new superintendent Dec. 21, 2018. His contract was approved that same day.
Pleasant Valley: 14 days
The Pleasant Valley School Board said they planned to interview then-Assistant Superintendent Brian Strusz to lead the district Sept. 24, 2018. The district held community forums after former Superintendent Jim Spelhaug announced his retirement that summer, but did not conduct any other search, or name any potential candidates besides Strusz.
Strusz was announced as the new superintendent Oct. 8, 2018. His contract was approved Oct. 22, 2018.