Two finalists, 33 days and still no Bettendorf superintendent announcement

Bettendorf is the latest Quad-City-area district to hire a new superintendent — it’s also taking the longest to announce its next leader.

Since 2018, Bettendorf, Davenport, Moline–Coal Valley, Muscatine, Rock Island–Milan and Pleasant Valley have all hired new superintendents. Here’s how long it took each district, from when finalists were named, to when the new leader was announced, to when the contract was finalized.

Bettendorf: 33 days and counting

The two finalists — Robert Callaghan, superintendent of Newton Schools and Michelle Morse, assistant superintendent of Newhall Schools — were announced Jan. 30. The two had public community forums Feb. 6, but as of March 3, no announcements have been made.

“We needed to make sure both sides were on board with an agreement, before moving forward,” President Adam Holland said. The board is waiting for a contract to be negotiated before naming a candidate. “The best way to kill a deal is to talk about it before it’s done.”

As of Monday night, the school board was still negotiating a contract, Holland said.