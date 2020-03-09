Two Illinois teachers nominated for Golden Apple Awards

Two Rock Island County educators are finalists for the Golden Apple Awards for Excellence in Teaching.
Margarita Mojica, who teaches sixth through eighth grades at Glenview Middle School in East Moline, and Christine Watts, a fourth-grade teacher at Bicentennial Elementary in Coal Valley, are among the 2020 finalists for the award that honors fourth-through-eighth-grade teachers in Illinois for their superior performance in the classroom and school community.
Mojica and Watts are among 30 educators throughout the state who have been selected as finalists. There were 732 nominations received for this year’s awards from 64 counties in Illinois. All of the Golden Apple 2020 finalists are featured on the webpage goldenapple.org/celebration.
The 2020 Golden Apple Award recipients will be notified during surprise visits at their schools this spring. A spring sabbatical is provided to winners courtesy of Northwestern University, a Golden Apple partner. Additionally, winners will receive a $5,000 cash award. Award recipients become Fellows of the Golden Apple Academy of Educators, a community that supports current and future teachers and students.
Both Mojica and Watts attended the Feb. 22 Golden Apple Celebration of Excellence in Teaching and Leadership in St. Charles.
Mojica founded One by One
This is Mojica’s 24th year teaching, and every one of those years have been spent at Glenview working with English language learners.
Mojica said she was very surprised to learn of her nomination and she feels very blessed to be surrounded by support from her district.
“I think I’m still in shock because I know the colleagues that were named as finalists are top-notch,” she said. “I read through their bios that were posted; they really are top-notch people. I’m in disbelief — very, very honored, extremely honored.”
Mojica's daughter, Sofia, a senior at Moline High School, submitted Mojica’s nomination.
“She took the time to nominate me,” Mojica said. “I’m very happy and grateful to her.”
Mojica said she believes her daughter nominated her because she has witnessed the hard work she has put in with One by One. Mojica is CEO and founder of the program that aims to help people of color graduate from high school.
Mojica said she was a member of the first generation in her family born in the United States to parents who immigrated from Mexico. She said her parents were seeking a better life for their children, and they knew the key was education. She said she continues to hear the same story from families who come to her school today.
“They, too, are looking for that American dream,” Mojica said. “They want a strong education for their children.”
Mojica said she had a difficult time in school, and she was blessed to have people along the way to help her. Today, she said, she works to serve students and encourages them to reach back and help others.
Glenview Principal Tracy Anderson said there was a time Mojica was the sole teacher for English learners at the school, and she ran the whole program on her own.
“As we’ve had growing numbers of English learners in our building, we’ve grown to now a department of eight teachers for English learners,” Anderson said. “She’s really a role model and a leader in the whole department.”
Anderson said Mojica excels at taking students and giving them a vision for their life, with high expectations for where they are going. She said this is particularly accomplished through the many experiences provided by One by One.
“She really goes out of her way to make sure they can have experiences they wouldn’t typically have and to see people, and especially people who look like them, who have been successful,” Anderson said.
Watts goes above and beyond
Bicentennial Elementary Principal Steven Etheridge had high praise for Watts and her willingness to go above and beyond to meet the needs of her students.
“Ms. Watts is always looking for new and innovative ways to engage her students,” Etheridge said. “Over the years, I have seen her teach lessons in full costume, bring in experts around the community to discuss topics with students, and incorporate new technology to keep students excited about learning.”
Watts, who said she did not know who nominated her for the award, is being recognized for implementing new math technology at Bicentennial that has allowed for customization and better learning outcomes.
Etheridge said Watts’ passion for technology has led to her incorporating a variety of engaging tools, including Sphero, Dash Robots, Bee Bots, and Lego Education.
“She is also one of our coaches for Lego Robotics, and this year our team qualified for the state tournament,” he said.
Watts said it was Bicentennial’s strong Lego Robotics program that sparked her interest in teaching at the school. She has taught for 21 years in the Moline-Coal Valley District, and this is her third year at Bicentennial. She previously taught at Roosevelt and Franklin elementary schools.
In addition to coaching the Eagle Builders, the school’s First Lego League team, Watts said she also runs a junior Lego program to encourage younger students to “try out the Lego thing and learn how to code robots.”
The Eagle Builders team also is working to raise money to build a band shell in First Street Municipal Park. For more information, go to gofundme.com/f/coal-valley-bandshell.
Beyond Lego, Watts said she has helped implement a maker fest and innovators fair at Bicentennial. Watts said the innovators fair was a bit like Shark Tank, in which students got to create projects and present them to the community.
Watts said she has always had a passion for teaching, including back in the days when she would teach her sister lessons on a chalkboard at home.
“You can make such a difference by teaching,” she said. “You can inspire with teaching — helping them find that little niche.”
Watts said she is particularly passionate about differentiating education to meet every child at his or her level, whether that’s high achievers or those below grade level or right at grade level.
“One of my most important passions is meeting kids and making sure all of them have challenges and high expectations,” Watts said. “They can achieve anything they need to achieve.”