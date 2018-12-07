Why are these school measures in a special election?

Both the Bettendorf G.O. bond and the Davenport PPEL renewal and rate increase will go to special election on Tuesday. Historically, December has extremely low voter turnout rates.

“I think we’ll be lucky if we get about 2 percent voter turnout,” Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz said via phone call.

Special elections cost taxpayers money; paying for poll workers, sites, ballot production and public notices drive up costs. He said the Bettendorf special election — with only two polling sites — will likely cost between $4,000 and $5,000. The Davenport special election has eight polling sites, which he said would cost between $8,000 and $10,000.

Still, neither proposal could have been included on the November general ballot — which had 54.9 percent voter turnout across Scott County — as there are legal restrictions on what can be included in a single election cycle.

“We would have loved to have that, instead of doing it now,” Scott County Elections Supervisor Richard Bauer said via phone call. “But the law doesn’t allow it.”

Even if the school districts could have asked voters for the G.O. bond or PPEL renewal and increase in November, Bauer said in his eyes, “they don’t want a high turnout for these elections.”

“Now, everything’s dead,” he said. “You hear anything about elections [after November], and people are turned off.”