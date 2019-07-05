Bettendorf Schools’ central administrative office is in flux.
Since April, three directors have resigned, retired or gone on leave. The two most recent were confirmed Friday: Director of Special Services Kay Ingham is retiring, according to an upcoming school board agenda, and the district confirmed Director of Operations Chris Andrus is on medical leave.
Former Director of Finance and Business Services Dallon Christensen’s resignation went into effect April 17. He was replaced by Brietta Collier, previously of West Liberty Schools. She started June 4.
Additionally, the board failed to terminate Superintendent Mike Raso’s contract on May 14. Two months prior, the board unanimously voted not to automatically extend his contract beyond June 2020. Monday night, the board will, once again, vote on whether to notify Raso that his employment agreement will not be automatically extended beyond June 30, 2020, according to the agenda.
Board President Adam Holland declined to comment Friday afternoon on the wave of turnovers.
Ingham’s retirement started June 30, according to the school board’s upcoming agenda. The board will still need to vote to approve her retirement Monday, along with a slew of other certified personnel administrative recommendations.
While Ingham wrote in her letter of resignation that her 45 years in education was “a wrap,” she also said the past year had been “very disturbing,” citing a number of personal and professional challenges.
“Professionally, the lack of support from the board and community, the disregard and disrespect toward administrators on the part of the board and some community members and the expectation of doing more and more without the consideration of the personal toll on staff has been the most disappointing,” she said in the letter.
The Bettendorf Community School District Administration Center was closed Friday, for the Fourth of July holiday, and Ingham could not be immediately reached for comment.
The district has posted both the director of special services and director of operations positions, with the latter being flagged as an “anticipated opening.” Both positions report to the superintendent.
The salary range for director of special services is listed as between $95,000 and $110,000. The range for director of operations is $90,000 to $105,000.