Two Rivers YMCA expanding Illinois childcare service

The Two Rivers YMCA is expanding a childcare program, offering services during the school day at two locations in the Illinois Quad-Cities with the help of the Tri-City Jewish Center.
The School's Out Club was originally created for breaks in the school year, and was offered only at the Y’s 53rd street location in Moline, said Anika Martin, a spokeswoman for the YMCA, said. It is now being offered daily during the school week and has a second location at the center.
The expansion is partly because of childcare needs created as Illinois Quad-Cities’ school districts have largely adopted mixed online/in-person instruction models to minimize the risks of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, she said. The Y also wants to expand its presence in Rock Island.
“Obviously, since things are different, we’ve had to adjust,” Martin said.
The program, licensed through the state, serves families with children ages 5-12 in the districts in the metropolitan area, Martin said. Families can use either location regardless of the district their children attend.
There is a fee, but the YMCA will work with families who have limited income, Martin said. The program has room for about 200 children.
The club includes activities, assistance with homework and online learning, and snacks and lunch, she said.
There will be measures in place to help minimize the risk of coronavirus, she said.
“Our first priority is everyone’s health and safety,” Martin said. “Because of this we are aligning our mask policy with the area school districts' policies and will be requiring the use of masks while indoors for all children and staff.”
The program will have small group sizes, a COVID-19 questionnaire when people arrive and daily screening for staff.
“Hand washing remains a priority and will be done several times throughout the day for all participants and staff,” she said.
The YMCA and the Rock Island Public Library are planning a joint community center at Tri-City.
Martin said the club is separate from that project and will not affect it or the existing operations at the center.
The capital project is still being actively planned, but the fundraising is on hold while the pandemic continues, she said.
More details about the School’s Out Club are available on Two River’s website, Martin said. There are also details about another care program on school campuses that is just before and right after classes.
Anyone wishing to call for more information can do so at 309-797-3945, she said.
