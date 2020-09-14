UNI announces changes to spring semester schedule, no spring break will be held

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The University of Northern Iowa modified the fall 2020 calendar to minimize the risks of COVID-19 and ensure we could safely hold in-person classes. Building on the early success we have seen, UNI will also modify our spring 2021 calendar in response to the ongoing pandemic.

Key decisions that have been made about our spring schedule of classes are as follows:

• Spring classes will begin on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021.

• Spring break will not be held.

• Final exams will be held May 3-7, 2021.

These changes will give us the opportunity to further protect our campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities.

The modified calendar will also allow us to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning. Students will be able to learn more about those classes through their departments and in the spring schedule of classes

