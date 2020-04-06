UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Quad-City colleges introduce virtual tours as admission decision day looms

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The mass closure of K-12 schools during the COVID-19 emergency has been fraught with complications and frustrations, from the technical to the emotional. At the center of it are students, many struggling with the fact that their school year isn’t going as planned — some might not go back at all.

Many graduating seniors, meanwhile, are trying to figure out what comes next, without some of the hallmarks of their last year of high school. Some will make decisions about what school they’ll attend in the fall when they haven’t visited all of the campuses, and they might not be able to.

Colleges across the country are adding virtual tours and adjusting deadlines to help accommodate those seniors — colleges in the Quad-Cities are no exception.

After consulting national data, Executive Director of Admissions Karen Dahlstrom said Augustana decided to extend its enrollment deadline by a month, to June 1.