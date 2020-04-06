UNITE QUAD-CITIES: Quad-City colleges introduce virtual tours as admission decision day looms

The mass closure of K-12 schools during the COVID-19 emergency has been fraught with complications and frustrations, from the technical to the emotional. At the center of it are students, many struggling with the fact that their school year isn’t going as planned — some might not go back at all.
Many graduating seniors, meanwhile, are trying to figure out what comes next, without some of the hallmarks of their last year of high school. Some will make decisions about what school they’ll attend in the fall when they haven’t visited all of the campuses, and they might not be able to.
Colleges across the country are adding virtual tours and adjusting deadlines to help accommodate those seniors — colleges in the Quad-Cities are no exception.
After consulting national data, Executive Director of Admissions Karen Dahlstrom said Augustana decided to extend its enrollment deadline by a month, to June 1.
“It’s been a whirlwind, especially as (high school) seniors mourn the things they’re going to miss out on,” she said. “I think college is important in their mind, but we’re just now starting to see seniors digging in a little more now.”
That decision deadline extension addresses two possibilities: It either buys enough time for the new coronavirus to subside and students to manage a campus visit, or it gives them the time to reevaluate how to make their decision if they haven’t visited every campus yet.
In the meantime, prospective students have a virtual tour that links 360 views of campus alongside photography and video, speaking with counselors and asking current students questions about campus life. The college is also working on connecting students directly to faculty.
The materials are new, but Dahlstrom said she thinks her office will keep them. “Even when we’re not quarantined, these are probably options that could appeal to students,” she said
As community colleges, the EICC campuses have two slight advantages: They have rolling admissions, which buys even more time for students looking to enroll in the fall than an extension, and a lot of the students are local. Tishly Herrington, assistant director for admissions and youth outreach, said that it’s difficult to have a lot of face-to-face time with potential students when they aren’t in their high schools.
“We’re used to having a lot of touchpoints with them in high school,” she said. To help make it up, EICC is offering virtual visits, where students can ask questions in either a group or one-on-one setting with admissions staff.
While Herrington said she’d hate to take guesses now, there’s an uptick in people displaced by layoffs, furloughs or drastically cut hours as businesses close. With more time, those people might elect to take a class and gain a new skill.
“It’s hard to tell. This is so unprecedented,” she said. “We’ve been through a recession and the economy going back and forth. We’ve all been through those changes. But nobody’s lived through this.”
St. Ambrose has also elected to push back its May 1 deadline to June 1 to buy students some more time. Admissions Director Allie Conklin said her office was very aware that COVID-19 had “definitely thrown a wrench in the normal decision process.”
Prospective students have the ability to meet with a counselor over Zoom and still have that normal interaction. There’s also a video of two tour guides walking around campus, just as they would for an in-person tour.
The biggest concern students have so far is about financials.
“That’s a huge question normally. It’s expensive to go to college,” Conklin said. “Some parents are out of jobs or might be, and they’re worried about that.” Typically, financial aid letters are delivered after students file for FAFSA, or federal student aid. That’s based on tax information from two years ago, though. St. Ambrose will have a new form for those families affected by COVID-related layoffs or furloughs, so those FAFSA filings can be reviewed.
A final piece of advice
When prompted for advice, admissions staff at the three institutions had the same advice: Ask questions and take advantage of what schools are able to offer.
“(A virtual visit) can’t replace a campus visit, but it can give them a really great introduction and taste for a place, if they use it,” Dahlstrom said. “Don’t just do the passive option, but for those schools you’re really interested in, take that step and talk to someone.”
