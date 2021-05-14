 Skip to main content
United Township Area Career Center fourth-quarter student recognition
,Fourteen students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected for Fourth Quarter Student Recognition. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

BARBERING I, EMELIA MCDANIEL, SHERRARD

BARBERING II, NATELLA ALIEVA, ROCK ISLAND

BUILDING TRADES I, MALYKAI TRICE, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES II, OSBALDO BALLESTEROS, UNITED TOWNSHIP

DESIGN & DRAFTING II, TYLER DEMAREST, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, ALEXA WESTBROOK, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, JANAE WALKER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, ABIGAL BERGER, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS II, IAN HOLLIDAY UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, LAZAR LECIC MOLINE

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, AIDA ADAM, UNITED TOWNSHIP

MANUFACTURING TECH II, JAVIER TAPIA, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING I, LACEY JEAN MARSHALL, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING II, CHANDLER MANUEL, UNITED TOWNSHIP

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

