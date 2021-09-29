 Skip to main content
United Township Area Career Center September Student of the Month
Twenty-one students attending United Township Area Career Center in East Moline, Illinois have been selected September 2021 Student of the Month. These students are chosen on the basis of classroom tests and performance, as well as attitude, motivation and attendance. These students will be awarded with a certificate indicating their achievement. Students from ten area high schools attend the Area Career Center where they receive a wide variety of training in these programs.

The student's name, high school and the Area Career Center program in which they are enrolled are listed below.

AUTO BODY I, Jan Rocio Luna, UNITED TOWNSHIP

AUTO MECHANICS I, Adrian Valle, UNITED TOWNSHIP

AUTO MECHANICS II, Logan Veloz, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, Coy Dettmer, UNITED TOWNSHIP

BUILDING TRADES I, Kile Johnson, ORION

DESIGN AND DRAFTING I, Logan Soldat, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Michelle Frerich, MOLINE

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Lilyana Weathers, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION I, Akylah Crowder, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, Adriana Villalpando, UNITED TOWNSHIP

EARLY CHILDHOOD EDUCATION II, Regina Harmening, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, Teagan Colclasure, UNITED TOWNSHIP

ECHO I, Kai Mendez, UNITED TOWNSHIP

FIRE SCIENCE I, Hailey Roberts , UNITED TOWNSHIP

FIRE SCIENCE II, Marisa Miller, UNITED TOWNSHIP

GRAPHIC ARTS I, Zully Gallardo, UNITED TOWNSHIP

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY I, Connor Shaffer, ROCKRIDGE

LAW & PUBLIC SAFETY II, Michael Luna, UNITED TOWNSHIP

MANUFACTURING TECH II, Erick Shoesmith, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING I, Emily Kelley, UNITED TOWNSHIP

WELDING I, Bo Johnson, SHERRARD

