United Township earns prestigious award for financial reporting

The United Township High School District No. 30 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.
This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and represents significant accomplishments by an entity and its management. The district earned the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021.
GFOA represents public finance officials throughout the U.S. and Canada and works to advance excellence in government finance through professional development, best practices, resources and practical research for over 21,000 members and the communities they serve.
The Pleasant Valley Community School District school board voted unanimously to appoint Tracey Rivera to serve as school board director for Pleasant Valley's district #6, formerly held by Christina Anderson, who had to vacate her seat as her family is moving out of the district. Rivera will serve in Anderson’s former seat until the regular school board election scheduled for November 2023.
Davenport high school students known as the “DCSD Green Teams” weeded the Living Land and Waters tree nursery on Sunday, marking the group’s first official environmental service project since launching this summer.
With policy changes and growing inflation, school districts nationwide saw changes to their cafeterias this year, ranging from increased meal prices to changes in the number of students receiving free or reduced-priced meals.
The Davenport Community School District's has reached out to all district residents in a community-wide survey to gather input regarding its ongoing development of a long-range facility plan. The deadline for survey participation is Wednesday, Oct. 26.