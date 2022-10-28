United Township earns prestigious award for financial reporting

The United Township High School District No. 30 was awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting from the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada.

This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and represents significant accomplishments by an entity and its management. The district earned the award for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021.

GFOA represents public finance officials throughout the U.S. and Canada and works to advance excellence in government finance through professional development, best practices, resources and practical research for over 21,000 members and the communities they serve.