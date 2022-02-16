United Way needs volunteers to help Quad-Cities students improve their reading

United Way Quad Cities is looking for volunteers to help Quad-Cities children improve their reading.

Those volunteers would participate in Read United QC, a program in which they would read with students ranging in age from pre-kindergarten to third grade, according to a United Way news release. The readings will take place in weekly, one-on-one 30-minute sessions.

The goal of the program is to help close pandemic-related gaps in literacy for students in Rock Island and Scott counties, according to the news release.

Teachers and care providers have already referred 380 students to the program and more are expected, according to the news release. The United Way expects to need about 500 volunteers to assist all the children expected to participate.

The sessions will happen on weekdays both during and after school at specific schools and child care centers in both counties, according to the news release. There are sites in the Rock Island, Davenport, Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley school districts as well as the Spring Forward Learning Center and other nonprofit organizations.

Other sites may be added as the program progresses.

Those wishing to volunteer must be at least 18 years old, pass a background check and successfully complete about an hour of virtual training.

Sessions will be conducted both in person or virtually, but the primary need is for volunteers who will read in person.

Read United QC is sponsored both by Group O and the Quad-City Times, according to the United Way release.

To learn more, visit United Way’s website at www.unitedwayqc.org, or reach United Way Operations Assistant Amy Daniels at 563-344-0344 or adaniels@unitedwayqc.org.

Potential volunteers can also register for the program at www.unitedwayqc.org/readunitedqc .

