It may not seem like much to start off a school year — crayons, loose-leaf paper, pencils, notebooks — but for the 25,000 students across the Quad-Cities who are on the free and reduced lunch program, getting basic school supplies can be a burden.
So United Way of the Quad Cities collected supplies and money donations at two locations Thursday: the J.B. Young Opportunity Center in Davenport and Rock Island Intermediate Academy in Rock Island.
Last year’s “Day of Action” collected 46,000 items and more than $9,500, according to a press release. This year, they aimed for 50,000 items and $10,500; By the end of the day Thursday, they shattered both of those goals. Marci Zogg, vice president of volunteer engagement said the preliminary numbers were 91,470 items collected and $13,371 raised.
“We’ve had a really great turnout,” said Leslee Cook, community impact manager for United Way.
The Rock Island location, new this year, was added because of concern about bridge traffic over the river, Cook said.
Monetary donations can be made online at unitedwayqc.org/pencils; according to the United Way of the Quad Cities, a $15.50 donation is enough for one backpack with supplies for a student in need.
If you’re still interested in donating after the drive, materials can be delivered to the United Way office at 852 Middle Road, Suite 401 in Bettendorf.
Cook encouraged parents and guardians interested in receiving school supplies for their children to reach out to the school district.