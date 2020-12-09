UnityPoint to raise minimum pay to $15 an hour

UnityPoint Health employees at the lower end of its pay scale will be brought up to a minimum $15 an hour in 2021.

The health care company, which has several facilities in the Quad-Cities area, said the systemwide raise would affect about 40% of its roughly 30,000 employees and was scheduled to start in January for most of those eligible.

The staff affected could include those in housekeeping, food service, clinical support roles such as nursing assistants, central supply and patient access, UnityPoint said in a news release issued Wednesday.

The raise was in development before the COVID-19 pandemic, but the coronavirus has heightened the company’s awareness of the role these employees play in its efforts.

The increase will also allow UnityPoint to remain competitive, attract quality employees and retain them, the release states.

The minimum pay is already $15 an hour at UnityPoint’s Wisconsin facilities.

The number of employees who could be affected in the Quad-Cities was not immediately available Wednesday afternoon.

