University of Iowa lands $1.165B in utilities deal

Regent and UI officials didn’t directly answer a question from The Gazette about why they didn’t allow time for public input on the newly released information, but rejected any assertions they moved too quickly and too secretively.

“We’ll have two regents meetings where there will be public comments — the opportunity for public comments … and anybody can sign up to talk about anything during those meetings,” board President Mike Richards said.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Harreld took issue with any contention the process hadn’t been transparent and deliberative.

“That’s one wave of this that I get a little bit frustrated with, quite frankly, that they somehow think that this has been too fast — it’s been a year and a half,” he said. “And secondly, that it hasn’t been transparent. Stop it. It’s been very transparent and will continue to be.”

How it will work

The deal will take 90 days to finalize, after which Engie will take over as the UI’s utility system operator.

Although Engie must contribute half the upfront payment — to ensure it has skin in the game — it’s partnering with investor Meridiam for the other half, creating a new University of Iowa Energy Collaborative Holdings LLC.