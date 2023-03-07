People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
GARY L. KRAMBECK
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
With the referendum, most district households would have paid about $350 more annually, as U.S. Census Bureau data (2017-2021) shows an average value of $244,300 for owner-occupied housing units in Bettendorf. This also would have boosted the district's current $12.38 tax levy rate to $15.09 for fiscal year 2023.
The bonds aimed tohelp fund a phased modernization project to the middle school and several high school facility upgrades, aligning with Bettendorf's 10-year facility master plan. The district planned to use future SAVE (1-cent sales tax) revenue and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy reserves for 20.7% of the middle and high school project costs, which was projected to total roughly $83.4 million.
Bettendorf's two vote centers closed at 8:00 p.m. Unofficial results were posted at 9:28 p.m.
More coverage on the Bettendorf bond referendum and other local schools' special elections will come as information is confirmed.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.
People line up in the second floor conference room at the Bettendorf Library Tuesday for voting on the school district's proposed $69.25 million general obligation bond referendum, which will help fund upgrades and improvements at Bettendorf middle and high schools.