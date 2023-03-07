Unofficial results show that Bettendorf voters have rejected the school district's proposed $69.25 million in general obligation bonds for facility upgrades at the middle and high schools.

If it would have passed, the bond referendum would have added up to $2.70 to district homeowners' property tax rates per $1,000 net taxable value.

The district needed a super-majority vote of 60% plus one to pass the bond referendum. Unofficial results showed just over 41% voting "Yes" and nearly 59% voting "No."

Around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Scott County Auditor was reporting 2,779 total votes cast, representing a voter turnout of just over 15%.

With the referendum, most district households would have paid about $350 more annually, as U.S. Census Bureau data (2017-2021) shows an average value of $244,300 for owner-occupied housing units in Bettendorf. This also would have boosted the district's current $12.38 tax levy rate to $15.09 for fiscal year 2023.

The bonds aimed to help fund a phased modernization project to the middle school and several high school facility upgrades, aligning with Bettendorf's 10-year facility master plan. The district planned to use future SAVE (1-cent sales tax) revenue and Physical Plant & Equipment Levy reserves for 20.7% of the middle and high school project costs, which was projected to total roughly $83.4 million.

Bettendorf's two vote centers closed at 8:00 p.m. Unofficial results were posted at 9:28 p.m.

More coverage on the Bettendorf bond referendum and other local schools' special elections will come as information is confirmed.

Bettendorf school GO bond projects Middle school upgrades: New classroom blocks by grade

Demolition and rebuild of the building's central structure (circa 1960s)

New activities entrance

Bleachers addition to the gym

A 400-meter track and center field

Accessibility updates

Other systems or classroom upgrades High school upgrades: Accessibility upgrades to the band and choir rooms

Instrumental music room addition

An auxiliary gym addition

Additions and renovations to the weight room and fitness center

Additions for health, child development, family and consumer sciences and advanced manufacturing CTE programs

