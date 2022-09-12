Update: Davenport schools' internet and email up; phone system still down

Update: As of Tuesday evening, the Davenport Community School District's internet and email systems are once again operational, but the phones are still down following an outage starting mid-Thursday of last week.

"The focus has now been turned to phones," district representative Mike Vondran said. Specialists continue to work on resolving the issues, though the district has not identified when phones would be restored.

The Davenport Community School District now has internet following an outage starting mid-Thursday of last week, but phones and email systems are still down.

District representative Mike Vondran said there were specialists working on the issues, but is unsure when those functions would be back up.

In order to reach someone within school buildings, Vondran said to use the district's direct school phone lines: 563-723-5024 and 563-723-5022.

The direct line numbers were included in a message sent by the district at 4:36 p.m. Monday, which updated the district community parents on the status the internet outage.

Vondran said there's no suspicion of a cyber-security breach.

This story is developing.

