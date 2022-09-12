 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Update: Davenport schools' internet up; phone, email systems still out

  • Updated
The Davenport Community School District now has internet following an outage starting mid-Thursday of last week, but phones and email systems are still down. 

District representative Mike Vondran said there were specialists working on the issues, but is unsure when those functions would be back up. 

In order to reach someone within school buildings, Vondran said to use the district's direct school phone lines: 563-723-5024 and 563-723-5022. 

The direct line numbers were included in a message sent by the district at 4:36 p.m. Monday, which updated the district community parents on the status the internet outage. 

Vondran said there's still no suspicion of a cyber-security breach. 

This story is developing. 

