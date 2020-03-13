Update: Illinois to close all schools for two weeks, Iowa schools to remain open for now

If the virus spreads in a way that Iowans become infected without knowing how, that calculation may change, Reynolds and Pedati said.

Reynolds said a 17th case of coronavirus was confirmed Friday, this one in Harrison County in western Iowa. The case was travel-related, Reynolds said, but not related to the Egyptian cruise that is responsible for 15 of the confirmed cases in Iowa.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.

The vast majority of people recover from the new virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness may take three to six weeks to recover.

The school cancellations are the latest blow to Chicago families, where students were kept out of classes earlier in the school year by an 11-day strike by the district’s more than 21,000 teachers. About 70% of the district's students are eligible for meals at school based on their families' incomes, making them particularly vulnerable to disruptions.