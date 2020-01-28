Update: Iowa School Budget Review Committee forgives $9 million of Davenport Schools' debt

In May, Iowa Board of Education Vice President Mike Bearden told Davenport that no district was “too big to fail.” After the vote Tuesday, he said he stood by that comment.

“There is not a district that is too big to fail,” he said. “(Davenport) had some issues, and we’ve been jointly working with them to help them correct.

“This news will make it easier for them to provide quality staff and the resources they need.”

Joshua Byrnes, a member of the Iowa Board of Education, said he was surprised by the vote and concerned about the ramifications.

“This isn’t so much about Davenport, so much as it is the precedence just set today,” he said.

Tom Lane, a mentor appointed to Davenport by the state, emphasized many of the same points he made to the Board of Education days earlier: A district as big as Davenport is “a whole different animal” that will require years to make the systemic changes necessary. Still, he said he was pleased with the changes made by Kobylski and the new board.

“This is a board that is taking this very, very seriously and wants to do the right thing,” he said. “They don’t want to relive the past, but they want to serve their community and their kids.”