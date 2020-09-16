 Skip to main content
UPDATE: WIU cancels all classes after student is shot at Thompson Hall in Macomb
UPDATE: WIU cancels all classes after student is shot at Thompson Hall in Macomb

  • Updated
Western Illinois University

A sign welcomes visitors to the campus of Western Illinois University-Macomb.

 Graham Ambrose

MACOMB, Ill. — All classes scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Western Illinois University — online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses — have been canceled after a shooting incident late Tuesday at the Macomb campus.

The following information was released by Western Illinois University:

At approximately 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.

A male resident of Thompson was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene. The incident was related to a roommate dispute, and police believe this is an isolated incident. Police have identified the suspect as freshman Kavion Poplous, 18. He is considered armed and dangerous. A search for the suspect is underway. Individuals with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated. Updates will be posted at wiu.edu.

