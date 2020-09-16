UPDATE: WIU cancels all classes after student is shot at Thompson Hall in Macomb

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MACOMB, Ill. — All classes scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 16, at Western Illinois University — online and in-person classes at both the Macomb and Moline campuses — have been canceled after a shooting incident late Tuesday at the Macomb campus.

The following information was released by Western Illinois University:

At approximately 10:38 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 15, the Western Illinois University Office of Public Safety was notified of a student who had been shot in Thompson Hall. At the same time, a fire alarm pull station was activated in Thompson, and the building was evacuated.

A male resident of Thompson was shot by a person known to him, who then fled the scene. The incident was related to a roommate dispute, and police believe this is an isolated incident. Police have identified the suspect as freshman Kavion Poplous, 18. He is considered armed and dangerous. A search for the suspect is underway. Individuals with information should call 9-1-1 immediately.

The victim was transported to McDonough District Hospital and transferred to another hospital. His condition is unknown.

Residents of Thompson Hall have been relocated. Updates will be posted at wiu.edu.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0