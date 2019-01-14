Try 1 month for 99¢
A snowblower's backfire was mistaken for a gunshot Monday morning, which led to extra precautions at Pleasant Valley's Bridgeview Elementary School in LeClaire.

The school's resource officer reported a possible single shot fired in proximity of the school, according to a email message sent to families.

The LeClaire Police Department, along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, was called to the school at 8:11 a.m. and were on site until 8:31 a.m., Chief Shane Themas said.

An officer who checked the area confirmed there was a "back fire" from a snow blower that sounded like a gunshot, he said.

There was no evidence that suggested that there was an actual gunshot, Themas added.

As a precaution, school administrators had students go inside as police investigated.

