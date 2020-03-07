Updated: Bettendorf Superintendent separation agreement doesn't offer any additional cash

The two new board members elected in the fall — Becca Eastman and Joanna Doerder — both said during their campaigns that hiring a new superintendent was one of their main priorities and reasons for running.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Then in November, middle school teacher Mark Kuntz was unanimously reinstated by the school board following a recommendation to terminate from Raso. Parents and teachers flooded the reinstatement hearing, and finally at 2:35 a.m., after nine hours behind closed doors, the board voted to reinstate Kuntz.

Spelhaug looks to lay foundation for the future

Spelhaugm the interim leader, is in a unusual position. He retired last summer, after years of being a local stalwart for education. He said that if he had an opportunity to help educate kids, he should take it. So when Bettendorf reached out to him, he agreed.

In an interview, board president Holland referred to Spelhaug’s “reputation and credibility,” and how they could help in a time when parents explicitly tell the board they do not trust the district.