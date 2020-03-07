Updated: Bettendorf Superintendent separation agreement doesn't offer any additional cash

The Bettendorf School District will pay more than $125,000 to two superintendents over the next three months.
After an unsuccessful attempt to terminate its current superintendent, Mike Raso, the district opted to put him on paid leave for the next 90 days until his contract runs out July 1.
In the meantime, Jim Spelhaug, a retired superintendent of neighboring Pleasant Valley, will be paid to serve as interim leader in Bettendorf.
Between Raso’s paid leave and Spelhaug’s wages, the district will spend up to $128,477.79 on superintendent salaries before the new superintendent, Michelle Morse, starts in July. Morse’s contract and base salary have not been made public.
Records obtained by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus show the district was recently billed for nearly 10 hours of work related to the leave from law firm Lane & Waterman. Those hours cost $2,574, but the actual separation agreement does not entitle Raso to anything beyond paying out the rest of his salary through his leave and any remaining sick days.
Board President Adam Holland said only that he wished Raso the best and that he’d defer to Wendy Meyer, the district’s attorney, for further comment. Meyer was not available for comment late last week. Raso did not respond to a request for an interview.
Raso has come under increasing fire. District parents have addressed the school board in recent weeks with allegations against Bettendorf administrators, claiming they've covered up violence in the schools and haven't gone far enough to discipline other students. Specific incidents include a high school student masturbating on a bus and assaulting a fellow student; high school students allegedly stealing and totaling another student’s car; and elementary students allegedly “inappropriately touching” one another, and then not telling the parents for months.
Asked if the parent allegations contributed to Raso’s leave, Holland, the board president, declined to answer, citing a district policy of not commenting on specific employees.
Between November 2018 and May 2019, the school board spent more than seven hours evaluating Raso’s performance in secret. In March 2019, the board unanimously voted to stop his contract from rolling over and automatically renewing.
Technically, letting a contract expire is not the same as a termination, but the Bettendorf School Board seriously considered the latter, even after voting to stop an automatic renewal.
Other criticisms of Raso and district policies preceded those moves. Thomas Jefferson Elementary was closed and merged with Mark Twain Elementary, upsetting many parents. Then, the board voted against changing the name of the consolidated school. The district failed to pass a general obligation bond. Teacher frustration related to student behavior and staff protocols popped up time and time again. The central administrative office turned over many of its top positions.
The two new board members elected in the fall — Becca Eastman and Joanna Doerder — both said during their campaigns that hiring a new superintendent was one of their main priorities and reasons for running.
Then in November, middle school teacher Mark Kuntz was unanimously reinstated by the school board following a recommendation to terminate from Raso. Parents and teachers flooded the reinstatement hearing, and finally at 2:35 a.m., after nine hours behind closed doors, the board voted to reinstate Kuntz.
Spelhaug looks to lay foundation for the future
Spelhaugm the interim leader, is in a unusual position. He retired last summer, after years of being a local stalwart for education. He said that if he had an opportunity to help educate kids, he should take it. So when Bettendorf reached out to him, he agreed.
In an interview, board president Holland referred to Spelhaug’s “reputation and credibility,” and how they could help in a time when parents explicitly tell the board they do not trust the district.
At the board meeting where Spelhaug was appointed, he was repeatedly greeted by smiling attendees who knew why he was there. After it became official, Sara Wells, a regular front-row attendee of board meetings, said it was “like Christmas.”
In an interview Friday, Spelhaug said his priorities were focused on maximizing learning time for students and providing a foundation for Morse.
Spelhaug didn’t refer to Raso by name, but said blame for any problems in the district shouldn’t fall solely into “any individual’s lap. That would be tremendously unfair.”
But he did speak of restoring trust.
“What we do is an intensely human enterprise,” he said. “What’s the bottom line of any relationship? You can much more quickly lose trust than you can build it.”
In the meantime, he’s working on “untangling the knot” that’s obscured what the district has to offer, he said.
“We have a good opportunity just to have (Spelhaug) look at our operations and day to day procedures,” Holland said. “If he can put us in a position to be better than we were yesterday, that’s a good position to be in.”
