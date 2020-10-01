UPDATED: Davenport parents express concern over Schneckloth appointment

UPDATE: Several people spoke during the public comment period of the meeting, a recording of which is available on the education department's YouTube page.

Many of them said they were concerned with T.J. Schneckloth and Bill Decker, chief administrator of the Mississippi Bend Area Education Agency, as the new leadership team, arguing both men were involved with the district when it was found to be non-compliant and would not fix the district’s problems.

Dan Gosa, a member of the district’s school board, also spoke during public comments.

“I support T.J., and I will do whatever I can to help T.J. be successful,” he said.

When Schneckloth was the interim before, he put his head down and got to work, Gosa said.

Gosa said he has spoken to other members of the board, and they would like to be part of the solution and work toward getting the Davenport (schools) where they need to be.

