After a "nationwide" search, Davenport Schools has announced its top three candidates for the superintendent position — including one internal applicant — in a press release Thursday. The top three candidates are William Schneden, Eric Knost and Robert Koblyski.
William Schneden has been an associate superintendent for Davenport Schools since 2012. He received his B.A. in Elementary Education/ Special Education, a Master’s in Educational Administration and a Superintendent Certification in Administration, all from the University of Northern Iowa.
Schneden is a member of the Special Education Advisory Committee
When former superintendent Art Tate resigned, director for learning supports and federal programs TJ Schneckloth was named interim superintendent. At the time, board president Ralph Johanson said the board decided to leave Schneden and the other associate superintendent, Robert Scott, in their positions to “reinforce the stability within our buildings.”
Eric Knost is the superintendent of the Rockwood School District in St. Louis and has held the position since 2014.
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Knost announced his retirement at the end of the 2018-2019 school year in October and teased applying for a shot at Missouri’s education commissioner position. It is unclear if he applied, as finalists were not named, but the Missouri State Board of Education announced Margie Vandeven was rehired for the position in late November.
In a Facebook post announcing his retirement, Knost said “I have other aspirations to consider, and I am excited to think about the next chapter in my life. You can rest assured; I do feel there is plenty of good work for me to pursue.
Knost has a B.A. in instrumental music/education from Webster University, a Master’s in Education Administration from Lindenwood University and a doctorate in Education Administration from St. Louis University.
Prior to his tenure in Rockwood, Knost was superintendent in the Mehlville district.
Robert Kobylski is superintendent of Nicolet High School in Glendale, Wisc., and of Fox Point Bayside School District in Fox Point, Wisc. He has held the positions since 2013 and 2016, respectively.
According to the Nicolet website, Kobylski has “private sector experience in the securities industry” and “possesses both a rigorous business and education background.”
Kobylski has a bachelor of business administration degree in economics, a master’s degree in curriculum and his doctorate in curriculum and instruction, all from Loyola University.
According to the release, each candidate will spend a day in the district meeting with members of the community, parents, students staff and city leaders from Tuesday through Thursday; attendees have already been notified.