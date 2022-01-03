 Skip to main content
UPDATED: Davenport Schools expected to resume Tuesday
UPDATED: Davenport Schools expected to resume Tuesday

The Davenport Community School District announced on its website early Monday morning the closure of the school district for January 3rd, citing a shortage of bus drivers.

The Davenport Community School District cancelled classes for Monday because illness led to a shortage of bus drivers. Classes are expected to resume Tuesday

District spokesman Mike Vondran said a number of bus drivers called in sick and that, though it was not believed to be the only culprit, COVID-19 played a role.

"That kind of took it over the top," Vondran said.

The district is working on a plan for Tuesday, he said.

That plan will be posted on the district's website and social media, Vondran said.

Busing for Davenport schools is handled by Durham School Services. Monday afternoon, the company sent out a release about the issue.

"We can confirm that today, we were short on drivers for varying reasons and were unable to cover all scheduled routes," the release states. "We anticipate that our routes will all be covered tomorrow and through the remainder of the week."

Durham apologized for the inconvenience the shortage caused to students and their families.

"The safety of our passengers and our employees is our number one priority, and we want to ensure that, especially in these cold winter months, we arrive on time to our scheduled stops," the release states. "Today, we did not feel this could be accomplished. In consultation with the Davenport Community Schools, the decision was made to cancel classes."

