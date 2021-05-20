Updated: Iowa Gov. Reynolds prohibits K-12 schools from mandating masks, effective immediately

DES MOINES - Iowa schools are no longer able to require staff or students to wear face masks during the school day, thanks to a new order that was passed in the final hours of the 2021 legislative session and signed into law by Gov. Kim Reynolds just after midnight Thursday morning, mere hours before the next school day was to start.
Districts across the state that still had face mask requirements in place for the COVID-19 pandemic sent alerts to parents and students Thursday morning with the news that face masks are no longer required.
Most districts are completing their school year over the next two weeks. Some districts recently had decided to keep their mask requirements in place for the remainder of the school year.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends schools continue to use COVID-19 prevention strategies - including face masks - for the remainder of the 2020-2021 school year.
“The state of Iowa is putting parents back in control of their child’s education and taking greater steps to protect the rights of all Iowans to make their own health care decisions,” Reynolds said in a statement. “I am proud to be a governor of a state that values personal responsibility and individual liberties. I want to thank the Iowa Legislature for their quick work in bringing this bill to my desk so that it can be signed into law.”
The new law also prohibits city and county governments from enacting face mask requirements that exceed the state's face mask policy.
Iowa currently has no statewide face mask requirement. Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic that started in March 2020, the state enacted a partial face mask only from November 2020 through early February 2021.
“This is just more politics over science,” Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City, said Wednesday night as lawmakers debated the provision. “Masks have saved lives. We should continue to let this decision be made by local officials.”
The measure was introduced in an amendment to House File 847, and passed both chambers on party-line votes, with Republicans supporting and Democrats opposing.
COVID-19 activity has plummeted in Iowa since the deadly winter surge, but the virus is still spreading in the state and new variants continue to emerge. On Thursday, more than 3,500 new cases were recorded, according to state public health data.