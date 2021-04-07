Updated: Iowa state auditor releases report critical of Lincoln School sale

“Had the board accepted that (larger) offer and the purchaser was successful in securing the building, an assessed value of the building would have been added to the county’s tax rolls thus providing a future revenue stream to the district and other applicable governmental subdivisions,” according to the report. “By selling to a nonprofit organization which is exempt from property tax, the board essentially created an annual ongoing revenue loss in addition to forgoing the difference in the proposed sales prices.”

The auditor’s report states that selling to the nonprofit at a lesser price rather than to the developer who offered more could be construed as a donation to the nonprofit for the difference between the two offers — about $260,000.

The state constitution prohibits such transactions for public bodies like school districts, the report states.

The report stated that, based on meeting minutes, the board was interested in selling the property to an entity that would better the community, but that board members had also acknowledged the responsibility the board had to get the most it could from the sale.