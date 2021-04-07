Updated: Iowa state auditor releases report on Lincoln School sale

“Had the board accepted that offer and the purchaser was successful in securing the building, an assessed value of the building would have been added to the county’s tax rolls thus providing a future revenue stream to the district and other applicable governmental subdivisions,” according to the report. “By selling to a nonprofit organization which is exempt from property tax, the board essentially created an annual ongoing revenue loss in addition to forgoing the difference in the proposed sales prices.”

At the time of the sale, then-school board vice president Linda Hayes worked for Third Missionary Baptist.

Hayes and then-President Ralph Johanson both noted they might have conflicts of interest in a closed meeting on March 12, 2018.

“Although Johanson did not submit an offer to purchase the building, once he became interested in purchasing the property himself, he had a conflict of interest,” the auditor’s report states.

While Hayes did not vote, she participated in every closed meeting, spoke favorably of the plan in both closed and open meetings and made the motion for the board to vote.