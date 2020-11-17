UPDATED: Pleasant Valley holding off on requesting state waiver for now

UPDATE: The Pleasant Valley School Community School District has not asked for a state waiver yet, but is ready to do so if needed, district spokeswoman Beth Marsoun said Tuesday.

“Our absentee rates are still below 10% for the district and we feel it's best to have kids in school as long as we can,” Marsoun said.

Materials provided by the state specify that if the pertinent county’s 14-day average is between 15% and 20%, absenteeism for in-person learning in the district is at 10%, but healthcare resources in the area are considered stable, then a district can ask for a waiver.

When a county is at more than 20% for the 14-day average and healthcare resources are being strained, a district can also request a waiver. At that level, the absentee requirement falls away.

As of Tuesday morning, the 14-day average in Scott County was at 26.5%, according to the state COVID-19 website.

A district can request a waiver for itself or individual buildings. In either case, the the waiver lasts for up to 14 days.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bettendorf Community School District is asking for a state waiver that will allow it to adopt a fully virtual instruction model.