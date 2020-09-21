UPDATED: Rock Island County school districts getting $1.2 million to connect students to internet

Illinois Quad-Cities school districts have received a $2 million boost from the state to help students access online education during the pandemic.
In a news release issued Monday, the Illinois State Board of Education stated $80 million will be issued to help provide technology and internet access students need for virtual instruction. The money can be used to purchase more equipment and access or to cover the costs of services/products already purchased.
The release states that more than 1.2 million students across the Illinois are using remote learning to some extent this school year.
A common model for districts in both the Illinois and Iowa Quad-Cities is combining online coursework and in-person instruction. Some students are enrolled fully virtually.
The money for the state grants comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Rock Island County districts are expected to receive about $1.2 million:
Rock Island-Milan School District: $368,018.
Moline-Coal Valley School District: $424,137.
United Township High School District: $124,931.
East Moline School District:$178,709.
Hampton School District: $42,379.
Silvis School District: $62,854.
Whiteside County’s districts are scheduled to receive about $525,000:
River Bend School District: $80,501.
Sterling School District: $214,480.
Morrison School District: $85,149.
Rock Falls School District: $78,973.
Rock Falls Township School District: $66,308.
Henry County districts are scheduled to get about $243,000:
Colona School District: $51,763.
Kewanee School District: $132,373.
Wethersfield School District: $58,772.
Mercer County School District is expected to get about $101,000.
