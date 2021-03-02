Updated: Scott County sales tax measure, EICC bond issuance pass in special election

Voters Tuesday night appear to have approved two school funding measures that will affect Scott County.
One is the Scott County public schools’ intended uses of a pool of state sales tax money and the other is a bond issuance meant to fund work on Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ career training facilities. Both measures were on the ballot as part of a special election Tuesday night.
The sales tax money is from the state Secure an Advanced Vision for Education (SAVE) sales tax. Annually Pleasant Valley gets about $4.9 million, Bettendorf receives about $4 million and North Scott, about $2.9 million.
The voters Tuesday night were choosing whether to approve extending the life of the districts’ Revenue Purpose Statements — the documents in which they each define how they intend to use their share of the money.
Preliminary results for the sales tax measure indicated it had been approved in all three school districts as of about 8:45 p.m.
The election results for the sales tax measure:
• Bettendorf: 563 of 18,410 eligible voters cast ballots. Of those, 471 vote for the measure, and 92, against.
• Pleasant Valley: 622 of 20,145 eligible voters turned out. Of those, 585 voted for the measure and 37 voted against.
• North Scott: 427 of 12,692 eligible voters cast ballots. Of those, 377 voted "yes" and 50 voted "no."
EICC’s measure is an up to $40 million bond issuance that would begin in Fiscal Year 2022 and have a life expectancy of about 12 years.
Late Tuesday, EICC issued a news release stating the measure passed with more than 70% of the vote in the counties within the district.
In Scott County, 2,023 of 129,554 eligible voters cast ballots. Of those, 1,760 voted for the bonds and 263 voted against, according to the Scott County Auditor’s website, which stated that to pass the proposition had to have 60% of the votes cast from all the college district’s counties.
“We’re very excited and grateful to see this important initiative move forward,” EICC Chancellor Don Doucette said in the release. “We are thankful to our partners and the communities we serve for showing tremendous support in ensuring all members of our communities have affordable and equitable access to the educational opportunities.”
The sales tax money measure in more detail:
• For the Scott County districts, intended uses include construction, repairs, equipping buildings with technology and similar efforts.
• Examples of uses include applying the money to planned renovations and additions to Herbert Hoover Elementary in Bettendorf, expanding the orchestra room and wood shop at North Scott’s junior high and Pleasant Valley’s Forest Grove Elementary construction project.
• Had the measure been rejected, the districts would still get the money, but state law mandates it first be used to reduce several different types of tax levies before a district without an RPS can spend it on infrastructure or other purposes allowed under the SAVE law.
The Davenport Community School District did not participate in the March effort.
“The district is in the midst of a state-required work plan presently so it has decided to wait until next year,” Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said in January. “Waiting will also allow time to gather greater input from the broader DCSD community; the (school) board sees this as a great opportunity to involve the entire district.”
The Eastern Iowa proposal in more detail:
• The money is intended to be used to improve or build new EICC career training facilities at its three campuses and elsewhere in its coverage area.
• These capital projects would help support and update a variety of offerings. For example, students would have access to more up-to-date training on the robotics and technology being used in manufacturing.
• The bonds will replace EICC’s previous facility bonds, which will be paid off this year.
• The estimated cost of the bonds to property taxpayers is expected between 23 and 25 cents per $1,000 of equalized assessed valuation. EICC’s total portion of the property tax bill would be less than $1 per $1,000 of equalized assessed evaluation — about the same or less than what property owners are paying on the current facilities bonds.