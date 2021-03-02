Updated: Scott County sales tax measure, EICC bond issuance pass in special election

The sales tax money measure in more detail:

• For the Scott County districts, intended uses include construction, repairs, equipping buildings with technology and similar efforts.

• Examples of uses include applying the money to planned renovations and additions to Herbert Hoover Elementary in Bettendorf, expanding the orchestra room and wood shop at North Scott’s junior high and Pleasant Valley’s Forest Grove Elementary construction project.

• Had the measure been rejected, the districts would still get the money, but state law mandates it first be used to reduce several different types of tax levies before a district without an RPS can spend it on infrastructure or other purposes allowed under the SAVE law.

The Davenport Community School District did not participate in the March effort.

“The district is in the midst of a state-required work plan presently so it has decided to wait until next year,” Mike Vondran, a district spokesman, said in January. “Waiting will also allow time to gather greater input from the broader DCSD community; the (school) board sees this as a great opportunity to involve the entire district.”

The Eastern Iowa proposal in more detail: