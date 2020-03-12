You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Updated: St. Ambrose, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Western Illinois University move to distance education only, citing pandemic
topical alert featured

Updated: St. Ambrose, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Western Illinois University move to distance education only, citing pandemic

As more and more colleges and universities across the country move to online classes to combat spreading the new coronavirus, local institutions are starting to follow suit. St. Ambrose University, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Western Illinois University announced the change Thursday.

St. Ambrose University will immediately suspend face-to-face classes and move to distance delivery through at least Mach 29, the university announced in a press release, citing the "growing crisis" caused by the new coronavirus pandemic. 

Residence Halls will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Monday, though exceptions are being provided for students who have no alternative housing or have a demonstrated academic need to stay on campus. Modified food service and other essential services for students will be announced. 

Campus operations are not suspended, and offices will remain open. All University events between Saturday and March 29 will be postponed, including all athletic events at home or away.  

EICC — including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges — will extend its spring break from Monday through March 24. Classes will start in an online format March 25, and face-to-face classes will not be held through April 5.  

Many college offices will still be open, and computer labs, library resources and study rooms will be open and available, to provide free WiFi for students, according to an email sent to students. 

There will also be drop-in sessions to help students navigate online classes.

Western Illinois University canceled classes Saturday through March 20, following Spring Break travel. Classes will resume in an "alternative format" March 21, and will continue until at least April 3. 

The Quad-City campus doesn't have any residence halls, but students at the Macomb campus can stay until further notice. 

The university also canceled all summer study abroad trips and international business travel through Aug. 1. 

This story is developing and will be updated. 

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News