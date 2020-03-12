Updated: St. Ambrose, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, Western Illinois University move to distance education only, citing pandemic

As more and more colleges and universities across the country move to online classes to combat spreading the new coronavirus, local institutions are starting to follow suit. St. Ambrose University, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges and Western Illinois University announced the change Thursday.

St. Ambrose University will immediately suspend face-to-face classes and move to distance delivery through at least Mach 29, the university announced in a press release, citing the "growing crisis" caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Residence Halls will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Monday, though exceptions are being provided for students who have no alternative housing or have a demonstrated academic need to stay on campus. Modified food service and other essential services for students will be announced.

Campus operations are not suspended, and offices will remain open. All University events between Saturday and March 29 will be postponed, including all athletic events at home or away.

EICC — including Clinton, Muscatine and Scott Community Colleges — will extend its spring break from Monday through March 24. Classes will start in an online format March 25, and face-to-face classes will not be held through April 5.

