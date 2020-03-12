Updated: St. Ambrose moves to distance education only, citing pandemic

St. Ambrose University will immediately suspend face-to-face classes and move to distance delivery through at least Mach 29, the university announced in a press release, citing the "growing crisis" caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Residence Halls will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Monday, though exceptions are being provided for students who have no alternative housing or have a demonstrated academic need to stay on campus. Modified food service and other essential services for students will be announced.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Campus operations are not suspended, and offices will remain open. All University events between Saturday and March 29 will be postponed, including all athletic events at home or away.

The NAIA National Dance and Cheer Championships was also canceled.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.