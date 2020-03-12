Updated: St. Ambrose moves to distance education only, citing pandemic

St. Ambrose University will immediately suspend face-to-face classes and move to distance delivery through at least Mach 29, the university announced in a press release, citing the "growing crisis" caused by the new coronavirus pandemic.
Residence Halls will be closed starting 4:30 p.m. Monday, though exceptions are being provided for students who have no alternative housing or have a demonstrated academic need to stay on campus. Modified food service and other essential services for students will be announced.
Campus operations are not suspended, and offices will remain open. All University events between Saturday and March 29 will be postponed, including all athletic events at home or away.
The NAIA National Dance and Cheer Championships was also canceled.
Regents ask Iowa universities to transition to online instruction
Iowa’s Board of Regents has asked its three public universities to “move as quickly as possible toward the ability to deliver instruction virtually” amid rapidly-escalating concerns over a spreading novel coronavirus that’s arrived in Iowa.
The advisement from Board of Regents President Mike Richards on Tuesday afternoon did not provide details about what his request might mean for students, faculty, and staff — including whether they’ll be asked to leave campus, including the thousands of students living in the residence halls.
More specific details about how each campus will handle the rest of this spring semester will be provided no later than 8 a.m. Thursday, according to Richards’ statement.
“It is important for students, faculty, and staff to prepare for this eventuality this week prior to spring break,” he said.
Additionally, the board is extending its ban on university-sponsored international travel until further notice and until conditions improve, allowing faculty, staff, and students to plan ahead. It already canceled study abroad programming in heavily-impacted countries and halted travel, including for those about to embark on spring break study abroad experiences.
Regarding domestic university-travel, the board is leaving that up to each institution.
“However, the board will continue to evaluate daily and its current recommendation is to avoid areas with high numbers of identified cases of COVID-19,” he said.
Seven of Iowa’s eight presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 are in Johnson County — home to the University of Iowa and its 31,240 students. UI officials earlier this week said the first three were not connected to campus. It hasn’t issued an update since Sunday.
Earlier Tuesday, Iowa’s private Grinnell College became the state’s first higher education institution to send students home for the rest of the semester due to the spreading coronavirus.
In a message to his campus, Grinnell President Raynard S. Kington directed all students to “make plans to go home for spring break and finish the semester there.”
Spring break for Grinnell begins March 14 — as it does for many other campuses, including UI, Iowa State University, and University of Northern Iowa. Grinnell’s Kington said all students should be off campus by March 23 — as it shifts to distance learning for the rest of the academic year.
“Because the situation is changing so rapidly, for the good of our campus and city community, we feel compelled to move forward with plans to prevent or slow the transmission of the virus as best we can, and mitigate its risks once it comes to our community,” Kington wrote in his communication.
“We are cognizant that the close living quarters of a college campus create an environment that has a particularly high risk of transmission and are unwilling to put our most vulnerable community members at risk.”
Grinnell also is canceling all athletic events, practices, and competitions for the rest of the semester. And it’s considering canceling its commencement ceremony, scheduled for May 18.
Grinnell’s enrollment is about 1,700 students.
The three public universities combined have more than 75,000 students — including nearly 20,000 who live in the campus residence halls. Current rates for a standard double room without air conditioning and a meal plan top $9,000. A recent report cataloging the campuses’ economic impact to their respective communities found a $232.9 million student spending impact and a $38.1 million visitor spending impact in the 2017-18 budget year.
Many students are on scholarships and graduation plans — with any academic delays potentially extending their time to graduation and thus their total collegiate expenses.
It’s unclear whether President Richards’ directive pertains to the UI College of Medicine, which has students and faculty who double as researchers, clinicians, and physicians in the UI Hospitals and Clinics.
The number of Iowa residents enrolled on the regent campuses far outpaces out-of-state and international student numbers — meaning many students, if asked to return home for the rest of the semester, would stay in Iowa.
Grinnell, as it sends students home, is making everyone share his or her plans to leave campus via an emailed form from its Division of Student Affairs.
“All students must fill out this form,” according to Kington.
Grinnell students with exceptional reasons to stay on campus can petition to remain.
“We encourage students to take as many of their belongings as possible,” according to Kington. “Particularly the items and materials they need to continue their studies remotely after the break. A subsequent notice to students will provide more information about packing and moving support.”
Classes will continue as scheduled through the end of this week.
In preparing for distance learning to begin March 30 — after spring break — faculty will receive information and support for online instruction, and administrators will share guidance on new policies that will impact daily operations.
“We will take care that students bear no undue burden based on their status,” according to Kington. “Including financial need. More information on how the College will address this will be forthcoming.”
Grinnell’s administrative offices will stay open, as will its libraries. Officials are still assessing the possibilities of keeping other buildings open.
Like Iowa’s public universities, Grinnell also has barred college-sponsored international travel and on Tuesday expanded those restrictions to include all college-sponsored domestic travel in- or outbound through May 15.
Although Grinnell is planning town hall sessions for Wednesday to share more information and answer questions, it also is in the process of “instituting a series of policies and practices based on the concept of social distancing.”
The goal of those practices is to decrease the need and opportunity for community members to gather in large groups or spend extended periods of time together.
Governor: 22 Iowans were on quarantined cruise ship
DES MOINES — Twenty-two Iowans are among the thousands of passengers and crew who were quarantined on a cruise ship docked in Northern California, and most of them are preparing to return home, state officials said Tuesday.
At least 21 of the roughly 3,500 passengers and crew on board the Grand Princess have tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, officials said. The Princess Cruises ship docked in Oakland on Monday and began letting passengers disembark into quarantine.
Four of the Iowa residents won't immediately return home, but the other 18 will be flown back on a government-chartered flight, Gov. Kim Reynolds said. None of them currently have symptoms of the disease, but they will be screened for it before they board the plane and again when they arrive.
They live in various communities in Iowa and will be quarantined at home, Reynolds said.
The virus has infected more than 700 people in the U.S. and killed at least 27, with one state after another recording its first infections in quick succession.
For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild cases recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe ones may take three to six weeks to get better.
Thirteen people from Iowa have tested positive for COVID-19. Seven were among a group of 21 Iowans who were on a recent Egyptian cruise. All seven positive patients are recovering at home in isolation. The other 14 also were also quarantined at their homes and were being monitored by the state Department of Public Health. Ten of them have been tested for the virus and results are pending.
State health investigators have determined the Egyptian cruise passengers have had limited interaction in their communities since returning home and haven't attended any large public events, meaning their potential risk to others is considered low.
The eighth Iowa patient is from Pottawattamie County, in the west of the state. That person recently came in contact with a sick person while visiting California and is recovering at home in isolation.
Reynolds said the number of tests and positive cases will likely continue to rise, so the state is moving from prevention to mitigation of the disease.
“While this news is concerning it’s not cause for alarm,” she said. “I want to assure Iowans that we are prepared, and we are taking additional steps to ensure access to resources to effectively manage the situation.”
Coronavirus
12 answers about COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities
There are currently no reported cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. But the new coronavirus that causes the disease is affecting tens of thousands in more than 100 countries, and cases have been reported in both Iowa and Illinois.
Many myths surround the virus and disease. Dousing yourself in alcohol cannot kill COVID-19. The virus is believed to have originated in animals — it’s not man-made. Food and other goods from China or Italy, where outbreaks are larger, do not pose a serious risk to Americans.
Below are answers to common questions about the epidemic fielded by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
Q. What is COVID-19? What is the coronavirus?
Coronaviruses are a group of disease-causing viruses. There are seven that can infect people, the best-known being severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS). COVID-19 is the name of the new, or “novel,” coronavirus, which first appeared in China late last year and is now sweeping the globe.
Q. Is COVID-19 dangerous?
Data from about 55,000 cases in China suggests a mortality rate of between 2% and 4%. This might be misleadingly high, as it’s believed that infections are systemically underreported. About 80% of cases involve mild symptoms. Mortality rates are different in other places with outbreaks.
Q. Who does COVID-19 affect?
Mortality increases with age, according to a report from the World Health Organization. In other words, mortality is highest among older people, particularly people in their 70s and 80s. Mortality is lowest among the young. Individuals most at-risk are those with chronic medical conditions such as immune deficiencies, pregnant women, and people who have traveled or who have been exposed to those who have recently traveled to countries with outbreaks, such as China and Italy.
Q. Is COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities?
As of Tuesday morning, there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities. Several people have tested positive for it in Johnson County, Iowa — 60 miles west of the Quad-Cities — and in Chicago.
Q. How does COVID-19 spread?
The virus is believed to be spread between people in close contact — generally defined as within 6 feet — through respiratory droplets formed when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease also can spread when people touch an infected surface or object and then touch their mouth, nose or eyes.
Q. What are the symptoms?
According to the WHO report, signs and symptoms include: fever (87.9%), dry cough (67.7%), fatigue (38.1%), sputum production (33.4%), shortness of breath (18.6%), sore throat (13.9%), headache (13.6%). At its best, a case has few symptoms. At its worst, an infection can lead to pneumonia and death. A recent study from Johns Hopkins University suggests that symptoms begin to show about five days after infections, on average.
Q. This sounds like the flu. How is this any different?
The new coronavirus is much deadlier than the flu — by the most conservative estimate, it is about 20 times deadlier. The flu kills about 0.1% of those infected, on average. “Globally, about 3.4% of reported COVID-19 cases have died,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said earlier this month. (The true mortality rate might be lower, as an unknown number of people might be infected who haven't been tested.) Some experts believe COVID-19 doesn’t spread as easily as the flu, but it's hard to evaluate that statement without more data.
Q. How should I protect myself?
Experts advise practicing good hygiene and what Louis Katz, infectious disease expert and Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center chief medical officer, called “good manners”: “Don’t go out when you’re sick; cover your cough; wash your hands; (take) social-distancing measures.” The best thing an individual can do is to regularly wash hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Genesis Health System also recommends the following:
Q. Do I need a mask? Do I need hand sanitizer?
Experts recommend residents do not buy masks. “There’s no absolutely no evidence that a well person is significantly protected by wearing a mask,” Katz said at a press conference in Rock Island on Monday. “The thing that it does: It diverts masks that are going to be needed in acute care if the epidemic gets bad. You don’t see me wearing a mask.”
Hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol works well and can be useful for killing the virus. But soap and water are just as effective and more widely available.
Q. I’m worried I have COVID-19. What should I do?
Seek medical treatment. But first: Call ahead to your health-care provider to let them know you are coming in and worried you have COVID-19. With advanced notice, they can treat you and minimize risk of transmission. At a press conference in Rock Island on Monday, local health officials said individuals concerned they have the virus can be tested.
Q. It seems like people are traveling less. Should I quit traveling for now?
It depends. Experts strongly caution against unnecessary travel, especially to countries with the most serious outbreaks, such as China, Italy, South Korea and Iran. The elderly and those with chronic health conditions in particular are advised against non-essential travel.
But Katz said it’s still safe to travel domestically to places like Chicago. Air travel isn’t inherently unsafe; cabin air is filtered and circulated with outside air. Transmission concerns come from close contact with people who are sneezing and coughing, as well as from touching surfaces that possibly could be infected.
Cruise ship travel is a different story. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends "travelers, particularly those with underlying health issues, defer all cruise ship travel worldwide. ... Cruise ship passengers are at increased risk of person-to-person spread of infectious diseases, including COVID-19."
Q. Why is everyone so freaked out?
For one thing, COVID-19 is deadly. Even a 1% mortality rate, which is well below current estimates, would lead to hundreds or thousands of premature deaths.
For another thing, our health care system has finite resources — a limited number of doctors, nurses, equipment, hospital beds. If an outbreak is severe, medical facilities could be overwhelmed, and sick people might receive substandard care, or no care at all. There are reports of hospitals in Italy being pushed “to the brink” by the outbreak there.
5 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa announced Tuesday
Five additional presumptive positive results among Iowans for the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, was announced by state officials Tuesday evening.
The five older adults, who were on the same Egyptian cruise as seven other Johnson County residents and also tested positive for the respiratory virus, bring the state total to 13. These new cases also reside in Johnson County.
These individuals — all of whom are self-isolating and recovering at home — are between the ages of 61 and 80 years old.
Another individual, in Pottawattamie County in western Iowa, also tested positive for the virus after traveling to California, state officials said Monday.
Confirmatory testing still is pending with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials have not indicated a timeline on this testing.
In response to these new cases, Gov. Kim Reynolds on Monday signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday evening, activating the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.
“The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a news release.
COVID-19, which first was linked to an outbreak in China, since has been identified in several countries, including the United States. The United States has reported more than 900 cases that are associated with 28 deaths as of Tuesday evening, according to Johns Hopkins University.
In a Tuesday news conference, Reynolds said the state’s response is moving from “prevention to mitigation.”
All 21 Iowans were on the Egyptian cruise have been contacted by the state public health department, Reynolds said.
State officials previously said three infected Johnson County residents had traveled from Feb. 17 to March 2 and returned to the state on March 3. Test results of these three Iowans on the Egyptian cruise were announced Sunday.
According to Johnson County Public Health officials — who held a news conference just two hours before the state announced the five additional cases — the risk to the general public in the county is “extremely low.”
Dave Koch, county public health director, said the infected individuals did not have symptoms when they interacted with the public, meaning the likelihood of spreading to others is low.
Symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough and shortness of breath.
According to the CDC, the virus spreads through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes. These droplets land on surfaces, which other people touch and then get on their mouths or eyes with their fingers.
“I want to assure the public that although they were in the community, and continue to be in the community, they’re not symptomatic and therefore they are not risking the general public health,” Koch said during Tuesday’s news conference.
State and local public health officials continue to emphasize Iowans can stay healthy by following everyday precautions that include washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes and staying home when feeling ill.
The state also has established a public hotline — available 24 hours a day, seven days a week — for questions about COVID-19. Iowans can reach that hotline by dialing 2-1-1.
State of Emergency on coronavirus declared by governor. Procedural move makes federal funds available; state cases up to 11
SPRINGFIELD — Gov. JB Pritzker on Monday announced he has issued a state of emergency decree in response to the novel coronavirus threat.
That disaster proclamation is “an operational procedure” in part allowing the federal government to reimburse costs related to the state’s response, and making State Disaster Relief Fund dollars available, according to the governor’s office.
Pritzker said 13 other states have enacted similar measures, including California, Washington, Oregon, Utah, Kentucky, New York, Florida and Maryland. His action, he added, is the “next phase of our continued effort to stay ahead of these changing circumstances.”
“I want to emphasize that this is a statewide response with robust preparations and deployment of resources in southern, central and northern Illinois,” Pritzker said during a news event in Chicago.
There are now 11 cases in Illinois of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coroonavirus, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Director Ngozi Ezike said “it’s possible we will get more.” Nationally, there had been 423 cases in 35 states, including the District of Columbia, as of Monday evening. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 19 people have died.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath and are spread through close personal contact — shaking hands, coughing and sneezing, for example.
“What we need now is to make sure that we have access to the resources because we can see from the other states, from the other countries, what’s coming — there’s going to be an increase in cases,” Pritzker said. “... It’s my job to protect people — their health and their safety — and so I felt like ... just the general trend of cases across the United States, it seemed incumbent upon me to step forward now and have Illinois do everything we can.”
The governor’s proclamation allows Illinois to station support teams of health officials and first responders as needed as well as receive additional support from the CDC and federal Emergency Management Agency.
“I know that this is a difficult time for people as we try to understand and respond to something this new. It is reasonable to feel apprehension. I want folks to understand — this is going to affect your daily life,” Pritzker said. “But know that your city, your county and your state officials are working hard to stay ahead of this and to give you all the facts as soon as we know them.”
He advised Illinoisans not to take any “risks that could endanger others;” to get medical help and self-isolate if symptoms are present; to check on elderly people in their community; and resist the temptation to “horde supplies.”
The state will begin distributing 600,095 facemasks, 1.2 million gloves and other personal protective equipment to health care facilities.
“Most of all, remember that we are one community here in Illinois, and community members take care of each other,” the governor said. “Don’t let fear replace level-headedness. You have responsibilities during this crisis, too, and it’s important to live up to them.”
Fifteen hospitals across the state — seven in Cook County, three in other northern areas, three in central Illinois and two in southern Illinois — are monitoring the presence of coronavirus through voluntary surveillance testing. Those who were in contact with one of the confirmed COVID-19 cases are monitored for 14 days and are tested if symptoms appear.
“Testing asymptomatic people would not be helpful and could result in false negatives, as in someone could have low levels of the virus but they’re not yet coughing, they’re not yet spreading it,” Chicago Public Health Department Commissioner Allison Arwady added. “They could test negative and later get sick.”
Pritzker said state officials are exploring ways to expand unemployment insurance so those who become sick or are instructed to self-isolate by a physician for 14 days have financial security.
The state’s Department of Public Health identified four new cases of coronavirus over the weekend: a woman in her 50s and another woman in her 70s are both family members of a female employee in her 50s of the Jacqueline B. Vaughn Occupational High School in Chicago; another woman in her 50s is a Californian who traveled to Illinois; and a woman in her 70s who returned from an Egyptian cruise. All are in good condition, officials said.
“Not everything is known yet, ... even the CDC is updating its own information, and so we’re following very closely what the experts are telling us — not just at the CDC, but here in the state of Illinois,” the governor said.
The Public Health Department updates its coronavirus website on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. It also maintains a hotline for citizens who have questions about the virus or want to report suspected cases: 1-800-889-3931.
Illinois additionally has an insurance hotline for those with questions or complaints about their health insurance coverage: 1-877-527-9431.
St. Patrick Society's Grand Parade will go on in the Quad-Cities, despite nationwide coronavirus concerns
Chicago, Boston and Dublin have canceled their St. Patrick's Day parades over fears of the novel coronavirus.
But the Quad-Cities festivities including the St. Patrick Society Grand Parade and the Gathering of the Clan Luncheon are still on, as are celebrations in several cities across Iowa and Illinois.
No cases of COVID-19, or the novel coronavirus, have been reported in the Quad-Cities. Thirteen cases have been confirmed in the Iowa City area and 19 in Illinois, though none in counties near the Quad-Cities.
"It's the normal precautionary steps," said Joe Dooley, president of the St. Patrick Society of the Quad-Cities, including the use of hand sanitizers and other hygiene products.
There's been no local order against public gatherings from county health departments or other officials.
The Society maintains the Grand Parade is the only bi-state St. Patrick's Day Parade in the United States. It begins Saturday at 11:30 a.m. in Rock Island and ends in downtown Davenport.
The Chicago parade was cancelled Wednesday morning.
Dooley said the situation in Dublin is different than locally because of international tourism, whereas the Quad-Cities parade is more tailored to locals.
"We should be OK," Dooley said. "We just want good weather."
Airlines slash fares, freeze hiring amid outbreak
Airlines are slashing flights and freezing hiring as they experience a sharp drop in bookings and a rise in cancellations in the face of the spreading coronavirus.
Southwest Airlines CEO Gary Kelly says the outbreak might be worse for airlines than the terror attacks of 2001. An industry trade group believes it will be more damaging.
Delta Air Lines said Tuesday that travel demand has fallen so badly in the past week that it expects one-third of seats to be empty this month on flights within the United States, which was insulated from virus fallout for a time.
United Airlines expects to lose money in the first quarter for the first time in six years.
Business travelers are grounded as meetings and conferences are canceled. Leisure travelers are scared.
Normally airlines try to lure reluctant travelers by cutting fares, but that won't work with the COVID-19 outbreak.
“If you are scared of flying, you are probably scared at any price,” said Delta President Glen Hauenstein.
Delta, the world's biggest airline by revenue, said net bookings declined 25% to 30% in the past two weeks and could get worse. It will cut international flights by 20% to 25% and reduce U.S. flying by 10% to 15%, roughly matching cuts previously announced by United Airlines.
Delta is also cutting spending, putting a freeze on hiring, offering voluntary unpaid leave, delaying voluntary pension contributions and suspending share buybacks.
American Airlines announced it will cut international flying by 10% this summer and reduce U.S. flying by 7.5% in April. It has delayed training of new pilots and flight attendants.
United arranged $2 billion in additional bank credit to raise liquidity from $6 billion to $8 billion. President Scott Kirby said United hopes the outbreak won't be as damaging as 9/11, when bookings plunged 40% for two months before starting to recover, “but we're not willing to count on that.”
Kirby and United CEO Oscar Munoz will waive their base salaries through June, and Kelly, the Southwest CEO, said he will take a 10% pay cut.
In a video to employees, Kelly said the virus poses a problem not seen since the 9/11 attacks, “and it may be worse.”
Airline stocks have been among the hardest hit during the current market slump, but they soared Tuesday. American, which lost half its value since mid-February, jumped 13% and United was up nearly 12% in afternoon trading. Delta and Southwest, which had fallen less, were up about 2%.
The International Air Transport Association, an airline trade group, estimates that the outbreak could reduce carriers’ revenue by between $63 billion and $113 billion depending on how far and deep it spreads. The same group said the terror attacks in 2001, which devastated the U.S. airline industry but had less impact overseas, cut revenue by about $20 billion.
European airports expect 187 million fewer passengers this year because of the outbreak. Airports in Italy, where a nationwide quarantine was put in place Tuesday, are most affected. Airport officials urged the Italian government to provide emergency financial support, and said aid might be necessary in more countries if authorities clamp down on travel.
Discount carrier Norwegian Air said Tuesday it would cut 15% of its flights through mid-June and lay off a "significant share” of its workers. It called the unspecified number of job cuts temporary. Air France-KLM said it has canceled 3,600 flights this month.
Those moves come on top of announcements that Germany’s Lufthansa will cut up to half its flights after a “drastic” drop in bookings, and Finland's national carrier, Finnair, will furlough workers for up to a month and cancel 1,400 flights.
The demand drop-off that began in Asia picked up steam in the U.S. about two weeks ago, when the virus spread outside Asia, notably to Italy. It has been felt equally among business and leisure travelers.
Delta's Hauenstein said demand has fallen more sharply on the West Coast — Washington state and California have suffered larger outbreaks — than on the East Coast.
The virus appears to be most dangerous among older people. The Associated Press reported over the weekend that the White House overruled a plan by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to recommend that older and physically weak Americans be advised not to fly on commercial airlines because of the new virus, according to a federal official. Instead, the CDC issued more nuanced advice, saying older people and those with health problems should avoid cruise ships, crowded places and “non-essential travel such as long plane trips.”
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker said the largest decline has been in tickets within seven days of departure, which he said was entirely due to corporations restricting travel by employees.
Airlines have been waiving change fees and touting stepped-up cleaning of airplane cabins to make passengers feel more comfortable about flying.
They have also cut prices, although that has not stemmed the drop in demand. Hopper, a travel-data research firm, said the average domestic airfare fell 14% last week, with fare-sale discounts running more than 50% on some major routes such as New York-Chicago and Los Angeles-Washington.
Delta, United, American and most international carriers have suspended flights to China and reduced flights elsewhere in Asia.
Worried about COVID-19? Here's what local health experts are advising.
The Quad-Cities have no known cases of COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.
But an outbreak is possible, and local health officials ask residents and businesses to prepare.
At a press conference Monday, leaders from the Rock Island County and Scott County health departments, Genesis Health, UnityPoint-Trinity and other health care groups called the epidemic “incredibly serious.”
They urged individuals to practice “good manners” and “common sense”: cover coughs and sneezes, clean routinely and stay in when sick.
Data from around 50,000 cases in China, where the novel coronavirus disease first appeared late last year, indicate that diagnoses are highest among people in their 50s and 60s. Mortality is highest among people in their 70s and 80s. That pattern matches diagnoses with the flu, which kills tens of thousands of Americans every year.
The overall mortality rate for COVID-19 is estimated between 2% and 3%, though that figure might be misleadingly high due to systemic under-reporting.
The good news: “80% of cases are mild,” said Louis Katz, a doctor and expert in infectious disease. “Essentially, they look like they’ve got a cold.”
Only around 5% of cases are critical, Katz added.
But the relatively high rate of mild cases is also bad news. The virus is likely to be spread by asymptomatic people who are unlikely to self-isolate, let alone know they are infected.
“Worst case is that a lot of people have no symptoms and may be able to transmit the virus. If that’s the case, we’re in for a bad epidemic," said Katz, who’s also chief medical officer at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center. “Even a mortality of 1-2% is going to be a lot of premature death."
The virus is believed to be spread between people in close contact — generally defined as within 6 feet — through respiratory droplets formed when an infected person coughs or sneezes. The disease can also spread when someone touches an infected surface or object and then touches their mouth, nose or eyes.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath. Officials said locals who show symptoms and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID-19, or who have recently traveled to an area with an outbreak, can get tested at their local health care provider.
Health care providers urged residents to call ahead so that medical facilities can prepare to handle a possible COVID-19 patient properly to minimize the risk of transmission.
Genesis Health and UnityPoint-Trinity have both issued temporary visitor restrictions, effective immediately. Patients are limited to two adult visitors, age 18 or older, at any one time. Visitors under 18 may only visit if they are an immediate family and are considered to be “essential for the patient’s well-being.” Any visitor who is sick, including those with coughs or runny noses, are asked to postpone their visits.
“Our facilities are used to caring for people with communicable diseases,” said Angel Mueller, director of quality at UnityPoint-Trinity. “It’s really the same practices that we have in place for influenza and other infections that we’ve employed for COVID-19 right now.”
There are seven confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Illinois, and no deaths. Iowa’s first cases were identified Sunday after three Johnson County residents tested positive upon returning from an Egyptian cruise last week.
Nationwide, several universities are canceling classes, and some schools have closed temporarily. Although such measures are premature in the Quad-Cities area, early or complete closures might become necessary later.
Strategies to “get people apart” are important “not so much to reduce the ultimate number of people who get infected, but to lower the peak and extend the epidemic so that our health care and social services can be maintained without crashing,” Katz said.
Much remains unknown about COVID-19 and its transmission, including how exactly the virus—which is believed to be zoonotic, or transmissible from animals to humans—first formed.
“There’s a sense that it’s not infecting kids,” Katz said. “Kids are being infected, but they don’t get sick.”
Hand sanitizers are effective, though old-fashioned hand-washing with soap and water for 20 seconds is ideal. Experts also advise against travel to countries with a Level 3 Travel Health Notice, where the outbreak is widespread and ongoing, including China, Iran, Italy and South Korea.
Katz said he would not necessarily advise against travel to Chicago, though he would advise against most travel to Seattle, where the outbreak is worse.
The average member of the public does not need to buy and wear a mask, local experts advised. Mask shortages hamper the essential work of medical professionals, who most need protective equipment. Masks, which should be worn to cover both the nose and the mouth, are most effective when worn by individuals who are known to be infected so as to minimize risk of transmission.
“There’s no absolutely no evidence that a well person is significantly protected by wearing a mask,” Katz said. “The thing that it does: It diverts masks that are going to be needed in acute care if the epidemic gets bad. You don’t see me wearing a mask.”
Experts have also recommended employers reconsider their policies on sick leave and working from home. “If someone comes in sniffling and coughing, they need to be sent home,” Katz said.
“In the general public, it’s really about common sense,” Katz added. “Don’t go out when you’re sick, cover your cough, wash your hands, social distancing measures.
“We need to be prepared for sustained community transmission.”
Genesis, Trinity issue visitor restrictions during flu season, COVID-19 outbreak
Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity have issued the following temporary visitor restrictions during continued widespread seasonal influenza activity and the global outbreak of COVID-19.
The changes are effective immediately at all inpatient locations of Genesis Health System and UnityPoint Health–Trinity.
• Visitors are limited to two adults (age 18 and older) per patient at any one time in most circumstances.
• Those visitors under the age of 18 may visit only if they are an immediate family member and are considered by the patient’s health care team to be essential for the patient’s well-being.
• All visitors must be healthy. Do not visit if you are displaying signs or symptoms of an influenza-like illness, which includes a fever greater than 100 degrees Fahrenheit, with cough, or sore throat. If you show symptoms, you may be asked to leave.
• Out of respect to patients, staff and other visitors, visitors with certain other symptoms, such as runny nose, shortness of breath, fatigue, chills, vomiting, or diarrhea should also postpone their visits.
• Exceptions may be made in certain situations, including end-of-life care and those situations when a patient’s visitors are considered to be essential for the patient’s well-being and care.
• Some patient units, clinics, diagnostic service areas, and treatment areas, may already have additional restrictions to best protect our patients.
The health risks from cold and flu remain high, so limiting visitors to our hospitalized patients will keep patients safe while in our care.
Although the risk of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) is currently low in our region, these restrictions will also serve as a preventive measure for that virus.
For more ways to protect against the spread of COVID-19 and seasonal influenza, and for the latest updates and guidance in this rapidly evolving situation, please visit the websites of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov; Iowa Department of Public Health at www.idph.iowa.gov; and, Illinois Department of Public Health at www.dph.illinois.gov.
Eight COVID-19 cases confirmed in Iowa
Officials confirmed eight positive cases of the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, in Iowa as of Monday evening.
Four of the Iowans who have tested positive for the respiratory virus that has infected thousands worldwide were on the same Egyptian cruise ship tied to three other cases reported by state officials earlier this week. All seven are from Johnson County.
The eighth confirmed case was reported in Pottawattamie County, in western Iowa.
In response, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday evening, activating the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Iowa Emergency Response Plan.
“The proclamation authorizes state agencies to use resources including personnel, equipment and facilities to perform activities necessary to prevent, contain and mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 virus,” according to a news release.
All five of these new cases are related to travel and all affected individuals are in isolation at home, according to state public health officials. All four of the Johnson County cases are between the ages of 61 to 80.
Pottawattamie County confirmed to The Gazette Monday that its resident recently had traveled to California.
Matt Wyant, Pottawattamie County’s director of planning and development, said the adult female, between the ages of 41 and 60, went to the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Neb., for her symptoms on Saturday.
Public health officials began their investigation on Saturday to determine whether the woman could have infected others, Wyant said. However, he couldn’t say whether there had been indications of other cases in the area.
According to an Omaha World-Herald report, the individual was an employee at a Panera Bread in Council Bluffs. That location was closed over the weekend and on Monday for a deep cleaning, the news report stated.
Eleven tests for COVID-19 in Iowa still are pending, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
To date, 32 Iowans have tested negative for the virus.
On Sunday, officials said Iowa has 500 COVID-19 testing kits at the State Hygienic Lab, Iowa’s public health laboratory based in Coralville.
JOHNSON COUNTY CASES
State public health officials have not released any details on the new presumptive positive cases in Johnson County.
The three individuals, who were the first cases of COVID-19 announced in Iowa, had returned to the state on March 3, officials said in the Sunday news conference.
They are described as one adult between the ages of 41 and 60 years old and two older adults between 61 and 80 years. Officials said two had underlying health conditions and the other did not.
Sometime after their return, all three individuals sought medical care after feeling ill and were sent home with mild symptoms, state officials said. None required hospitalization.
But beyond that, no more details have emerged on these individuals or any potential interactions they may have had with others.
Sam Jarvis, Johnson County Public Health community health manager, said his agency is handling daily monitoring for these individuals.
In addition, the county public health department and the Iowa Department of Public Health are conducting an investigation into these cases to assess public risk for spread.
“Currently we’re not seeing community transmission, and that notification would come from IDPH,” Jarvis said.
“We are continuing to meet daily to discuss updates, and have teams working closely with the IDPH and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention,” said Molly Rossiter, University of Iowa Health Care spokeswoman.
“Most community hospitals are equipped and able to handle a case if necessary, but for the majority of instances the patients would be ordered to self-isolate at home,” Rossiter said in an email.
Those first three cases in Johnson County have not been affiliated with the UIHC in any way related to their presentation or diagnosis, she added.
STATE CAN’T CONFIRM AIRPORT TRAVEL
The Iowa Department of Public Health couldn’t say if the passengers had traveled through Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids on their return trip home, a spokeswoman for the airport said in a news release Monday.
The airport, however, “can confirm that, to date, no local airline staff have been notified by any public health agency regarding additional follow-up related to the three individuals,” spokeswoman Pam Hinman said.
Airport officials recently purchased two electrostatic sprayers, which is “effective against many microorganisms we deal with on a daily basis,” Hinman said.
Hinman also noted the airport has increased “the frequency and intensity” of efforts to disinfect restrooms, public areas and other high-touch items such as handrails and elevator buttons.
Airlines have their own established protocols for cleaning aircraft after each flight.
Cedar Falls grandmother on ship with confirmed coronavirus cases to enter quarantine
CEDAR FALLS — A Northeast Iowa woman stuck on a cruise ship with confirmed coronavirus cases off the coast of California will disembark Monday with 3,500 other passengers into quarantine, her granddaughter confirmed.
LaVina Fuller, 83, of Cedar Falls, who is traveling with her sister Ruth, Ruth's husband and two other family members on the Grand Princess cruise ship, has been off the coast of Oakland, California, since this weekend after a 71-year-old passenger died, purportedly of the COVID-19 virus, just as the ship was leaving Hawaii and headed for its final stop in Ensenada, Mexico, according to the Mercury News.
After the death, 19 crew members and two passengers tested positive for COVID-19. The ship only tested 45 people, however, and public health officials were gearing up to test the remaining 3,490 passengers and crew at quarantine sites.
Complicating matters was the fact that Fuller ran out of the life-saving medication that would prevent a stroke, prompting her granddaughter, Ally Latta of Cedar Falls, to post an urgent plea for help to Facebook on Saturday.
"The ship is not communicating. The CA Dept. of Health is not communicating," Latta wrote, noting she and her family had also tried contacting the Centers for Disease Control, Coast Guard and other emergency personnel, to no avail.
"She will run out tonight and could have a stroke within hours," Latta added.
Several hours later, Latta wrote an update that said Fuller had received three more days of her needed medication.
"Please continue to pray that no one else on this cruise ship gets infected with coronavirus and that my sweet family stays healthy during the next steps of quarantine and beyond," Latta wrote.
Reached Monday, Latta said she heard her grandmother, family and more than 3,500 others on the ship finally docked in Oakland at noon Pacific time.
Once the ship docked, passengers in need of medical support or hospitalization disembarked first, along with those who are symptomatic or have tested positive for coronavirus. Then the nearly 1,000 Californians on the ship will get off, followed by those from outside the state, according to the Mercury News.
"They were told they will de-board in Oakland today and then head to Travis (Air Force Base in Fairfield, Calif.)," Latta told The Courier on Monday. "Trying to find out now if they will be in the first group, or when they will get off. Our goal is to keep grandma with her sister for the quarantine, as she is helping grandma with her medications. Her sister is a California resident, which will complicate it a bit."
Later on Monday, Latta said the family learned Fuller will enter the quarantine with her sister, Ruth, with whom she had been traveling. Both would be escorted off in the first group.
"Big relief for everyone," Latta said. "We are all very thankful for everyone’s response and help getting her prescriptions. Hopefully they stay healthy during their quarantine and she can be back soon!"
The news comes on the heels of the first three Iowans who tested positive for COVID-19 after a different cruise in Egypt, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health.
The individuals — one between the ages of 41 and 60 and two between the ages of 61 and 80 — are all from Johnson County, according to IDPH. Two of the individuals had underlying health conditions, but one did not, and none required hospitalization.
The news was announced Sunday night by Gov. Kim Reynolds.
"Iowa has been proactively preparing for the likelihood of a positive test in Iowa with strategic planning and safety measures," Reynolds said Sunday night. "While these are the first cases, it may not be the last and it’s why Iowans must continue to practice safe habits like hand washing and staying home from work when sick."
COVID-19 was first linked to an outbreak in Wuhan, China, but cases have subsequently been identified in several countries, including the U.S. These are the first cases identified in Iowa. Confirmatory testing is pending at CDC, according to IDPH.
For more information about novel coronavirus, visit https://idph.iowa.gov/Emerging-Health-Issues/Novel-Coronavirus. In addition, a public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1.
Iowa governor takes precautions against COVID-19 outbreak
DES MOINES — Iowa’s governor has ordered a partial activation of the state emergency operations center in Johnson to prepare for the possibility of novel coronavirus cases in the state, where no cases of COVID-19 have yet been reported.
Gov. Kim Reynolds made the announcement Saturday in a written statement. The partial activation of the center began Wednesday, Reynolds said.
The center provides for coordination and information sharing among state agencies and other partners, according to the statement. Beginning Monday, twice-weekly agency coordination briefings will be held to provide the latest information on COVID-19 and to ensure necessary preparedness measures are in place, the governor’s office said.
The virus has infected more than 100,000 people and killed more than 3,400 globally, although most people who have contracted the virus since December have now recovered.
Ill. early voting slow, boost from COVID-19 fears possible
SPRINGFIELD — Last week's abrupt depletion of Democratic presidential hopefuls is giving Illinois voters a less-cluttered path through the March 17 primary ballot. That thinning of the ranks, and an unlikely pairing with worldwide health concerns raised from a new virus, should produce a spike in early voting, officials said.
Early and grace-period voting is expected to pick up in the 10 days left before the Illinois primary with the departure of five major candidates. That came after former vice president Joe Biden's whirlwind turnaround marked by a South Carolina landslide and victories in 10 of 14 Super Tuesday states. It left the nomination battle essentially a showdown between Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders.
“It had a great impact,” Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough said. “A number of people were waiting to see how it would shake out on Super Tuesday and then see where they’re going to go. Now they will (vote early) because it’s a clear path.”
Illinois' 2016 early vote count totaled 520,000, a number that was up 260% from 2012. But as of midday Friday, only 106,000 early votes had been cast, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections. The board is again reassuring the public that there is sufficient security to thwart foreign meddling like in 2016, when Russian hackers accessed voter registration data.
Despite the fact that the daily early vote count through week's end averaged 3,650, compared with an overall daily average of 13,000 in 2016, elections board spokesman Matt Dietrich predicted this year's total will surpass that of four years ago.
The trend began the day after Super Tuesday — the number of early and grace-period ballots cast in the second half of the week jumped 56%.
Voters who didn't wait for the Democratic field to thin and cast an early or mail-in vote for a candidate who's no longer competing are out of luck. Unlike the rare state such as Michigan, there are no do-overs in Illinois; a vote cast is a vote cast.
The other factor that might govern early and mail-in voting is fear of the illness caused by the novel coronavirus. Illinois has reported five cases of COVID-19, and state officials contend their efforts to contain the flu-like illness will prevent a widespread outbreak. But for those who are wary, early voting means going to one of a few designated placing in a voter's jurisdiction to mark the ballot without facing crowds. Mail-in voting means making a choice without leaving home.
“If people want to avoid the lines on Election Day, keep in mind that early voting is going on now through the 16th,” Dietrich said. “The other option, if you're really concerned about it and want to avoid going to any public place whatsoever, you have until March 12 to request a vote-by-mail application.”
Early and Election Day voting places are stocked with hand sanitizer and disinfectant wipes, said Jim Allen, spokesman for the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners.
Paper ballots are also available on Election Day, so voters need not interact with touch-screen voting.
“The virus is on everybody’s mind, but we have not seen at the early voting sites a downtick,” Yarbrough said. "We see lots of people voting. We are encouraging people, if they’re feeling apprehensive, to send in a ballot and vote from home.
Illinois was the only one of 21 states to acknowledge that Russian agents hacked its election system in the summer of 2016. They accessed, but were unable to change, add or delete, the data of 76,000 registered voters. No actual votes or election information were affected, but the breach became part of special prosecutor Robert Mueller's 2018 indictment of a dozen Russian agents for hacking.
The elections board weathered the 2018 midterm election successfully after revamping its voter database and employing cybersecurity experts to monitor ballots on Election Day. It has used a $13.2 million federal grant to develop a network of so-called cyber navigators stationed around the state who advise local election authorities and respond to breaches or other problems.
Muscatine schools address threat from Covid-19
MUSCATINE — With concerns about COVID-19, a new coronavirus, abundant, the Muscatine School District is monitoring the situation through the Iowa Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control.
In a news release, Superintendent Jerry Riibe stressed there have been no confirmed cases of the disease in Iowa, and its considered a low-risk state. Cases have been reported in 18 states in the U.S. with at least 163 patients as of Thursday. There are 13 reported cases in Nebraska, five in Illinois and one in Wisconsin.
“It’s generating more questions than cases,” Riibe said. “We want people to know we are upping our sanitation efforts and we are following guidelines from Public Health and the CDC. We are monitoring the situation. At this time we are at Level 1 and there is not much more to be done at this stage.”
Health officials recommend steps to protect against COVID-19. It is believed to be spread through the air when an infected person coughs or sneezes, much in the way the flu and other respiratory viruses are spread. Symptoms can be fever, cough or difficulty breathing. People believed to be at risk are those with travel to locations indicated by the CDC or those in close contact with persons already infected. The district is asking students, families and staff who may be traveling over spring break to monitor travel locations with the CDC to determine if there is a risk.
The district will follow health officials’ recommendations for quarantining students and staff on return from countries that have been identified as travel restricted locations, the release said.
Muscatine School District uses hospital-grade disinfectants to disinfect commonly touched surfaces, especially during flu season.
“While a new type of illness can be scary, we can protect our students, teachers and the broader community by using simple everyday actions that protect people from other types of respiratory viruses,” Riibe said. “Our teachers, school nurses and staff are working carefully to encourage these simple and effective habits of frequent hand washing, covering every cough or sneeze and cleaning classroom tables frequently.”
Other recommendations to avoid COVID-19 include:
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your mouth and nose with the inside of your elbow when you cough or sneeze
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects
Quad-City colleges, jails adjust to COVID-19
As the COVID-19 virus continues to spread, local and statewide institutions are adjusting their plans accordingly.
The Iowa Board of Regents, which governs public universities the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, have cancelled all international travel for students, faculty and staff for 30 days effective immediately. They are also recalling students, faculty and staff from any country the CDC designated a Level 3 Travel Notice.
"Our recommendations and guidance will be regularly evaluated with university leadership. Updates to the guidance will be provided as the situation evolves," a press release from Iowa Board of Regents Communications Director Josh Ledman says.
While the decision was not an easy one to make, Ledman says they are prioritizing the health and safety of all individuals.
How are local colleges dealing with COVID-19?
Locally, colleges have had to consider cancelling their international trips due to the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
Augustana College
"As of March 4, Augustana has decided to cancel the spring semester programs in China, South Korea and Japan, based on the CDC’s risk assessment," Augustana College vice president of communication and marketing Keri Rusch said in an email Wednesday. "At this time, eight study abroad programs still are scheduled to take place this summer. Decisions about whether or not to postpone or cancel summer trips will be made in April."
Augustana has also created an institutional response team to determine what to do about COVID-19. The response team is monitoring information provided by the CDC and health departments and creating contingency plans as appropriate. Staff will also work with students on a case-by-case basis to help students complete their academic work.
"Augustana's focus is on the health and wellness of all members of our campus community and their families. Our campus community also has a tremendous network of family members, alumni and prospective students around the world," Rusch said. "While our hearts go out to all impacted, our focus is squarely on the health of all of our students, employees and visitors."
Dave Wrath, Augustana College’s sports information director, said Tuesday that college officials are “in the process of making decisions on some trips that we have in May, but we don’t know. We haven’t decided yet institutionally.”
And while two Augustana graduates are currently playing basketball in overseas markets, Wrath said he hadn’t heard if either of those athletes have been affected by the virus outbreak.
Rivermont Collegiate has been “very proactive” when it comes to making arrangements around coronavirus, said Bonnie Campbell, assistant head of academics.
According to the school’s website, 1% of Rivermont’s students are international students. With spring break fast approaching, Campbell said Rivermont was recommending many students stay on campus, either in the dorms or with host families.
“We’ve cautioned students going to other places,” Campbell said, adding that just because there might not be travel restrictions now, doesn’t mean there won’t be any when students are trying to make it back to the United States.
Looking even further ahead, Campbell said Rivermont was looking toward the summer and figuring out what sort of programming might be put in place if international travel is still an issue in coming months.
“We hope that won’t be the case, but we want our students to know their options,” she said.
St. Ambrose University
For several classes, Sallee Beneke, a professor of early childhood special education at St. Ambrose University, has taken students to Reggio Emilia in Northern Italy. But with a large number of coronavirus cases reported in the region, the University decided to cancel the trip.
“We want to err on the side of caution and keep students safe,” Beneke said.
The region is world-renown for its early childhood education, Beneke said. Seven students were supposed to go for a student-professor study tour.
St. Ambrose is currently working with a program partner to bring a student home from Milan, Italy, the university said in a press release. The student’s program was canceled, based on Centers for Disease Control protocols.
Jails are getting prepared, putting into place protocols
Officials from the Scott County and Rock Island jails are also getting prepared for if there is a viral outbreak.
Rock Island County Chief Deputy Steven VenHuizen says the plan for a COVID-19 outbreak is likely the same as if it were another virus like the flu. If someone isn't feeling well, they'll be directed to the medical staff to be monitored and evaluated. If needed, a prisoner will be taken to a hospital for isolation and quarantine like they would if there needed to be transport for other medical issues like surgery.
VenHuzien said jail staff are in contact with the Rock Island Health Department to develop a more formalized plan. If a member of the jail staff is suspected, they'll have the same plan as with everybody else: determine who they had contact with, isolate and disinfect.
In Iowa, Scott County Jail Administrator Maj. Bryce Schmidt said jail staff and inmates aren't currently worried about the virus. He expects that to change if cases are confirmed in Iowa or come closer to the Quad-Cities, but right now there isn't major concern.
Schmidt said there are essentially three routes for isolation and quarantine if need be. If possible, it could be done at the jail or at a nearby hospital. However, if the charges are sufficiently non-violent enough, there is a possibility certain inmates would be allowed to have follow-up medical treatment and isolation at home.
Megan Valley and Robert Connelly contributed to this article.
Genesis Health System denies rumor that patient is quarantined with COVID-19
A Genesis Health System Facebook post is debunking the rumor of a possible COVID-19 patient in the Quad-Cities.
"We have been asked about a rumor there is a Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, patient who has tested positive for COVID-19," a Genesis Health System Facebook post reads. "There is not."
The post notes that there have been no positive tests in the state as of Monday afternoon. It also informs people of credible resources and information, including the Iowa and Illinois departments of health, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at cdc.gov and the World Health Organization at who.int.
"Over the course of a couple days we had monitored outside social media and our own platforms and discovered there were posts indicating Genesis had a patient positive for COVID-19," infectious disease specialist Dr. Bharat Motwani. "To avoid the spread of misinformation about the spread of the virus, we responded that we did not have a positive patient. We do not."
If a patient tests positive, it would be announced by the Iowa Department of Public Health not the hospital. "We believe it is important to share the most useful, accurate information possible. Speculation is not useful," Dr. Motwani said in an email Wednesday.
An update on COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus, was provided yesterday by the Iowa Department of Public Health.
How do hospitals and health departments fight misinformation?
With a virus like COVID1-19, it's important to know what's true and what's false about the fast-spreading virus.
"We are working closely with our local public health partners, universities, businesses, hospitals and many other sectors to deliver factual information," IDPH Communications Director Polly Carver-Kimm said in an email. "We are using our social media channels to send information that Iowans can trust directly to them."
The department's social media channels include @IAPublicHealth on Twitter and @IowaDepartmentOfPublicHealth on Facebook. Carver-Kimm also recommended visiting idph.iowa.gov for more information.
Dr. Motwani says at a time like this where there is a lot of information available, it's important to rely on trusted sources.
"It is important, especially at a time like this, that information available to the public is responsible and credible. In its communications about COVID-19, Genesis is using information from respected sources like the county health departments, state health departments, CDC and WHO," Dr. Motwani said in an email. "There is a lot of excellent information available. And, of course, there is also unreliable, inaccurate and frankly, silly, information available. Social media is an excellent tool for health information but stick with credible sources."
Among the misconceptions Dr. Motwani wanted to clarify:
- Masks prevent getting the virus. "Masks for someone who doesn't have symptoms are probably a waste of money and may be contributing in a small way to potential shortages and price gouging," Dr. Motwani said. Masks are used to help ensure people who have COVID-19 or other viruses avoid passing on symptoms to other people
COVID-19 has high mortality rate. "The mortality rate can fluctuate depending on a number of factors in each country with cases but mortality is generally thought to be around 2%," Dr. Motwani said. However, he cautioned that the data may be skewed due to many people experiencing only mild effects and waiting the virus out like they would a cold or flu. "That could mean only the sicker patients would be tested, possibly elevating the mortality rate.".
"We believe it is important to share the most useful, accurate information possible. Speculation is not useful. "
State’s top health official updates lawmakers on coronavirus
SPRINGFIELD – Illinois’ top health official Tuesday elaborated on the Department of Public Health’s efforts to contain the coronavirus, one day after a fourth person in the state tested positive for the illness.
Dr. Ngozi Ezike, director of the department, updated members of the Senate Public Health Committee on state and local efforts to prevent, contain and treat COVID-19, as well as the toll it has taken on state resources.
“The risk of coronavirus infection to the people of Illinois remains low, however, even as the risk is low, we are planning and preparing for all possibilities,” Ezike said.
She said the state has tested 116 people for the virus. Ninety tests have come back negative, four were confirmed as infected and 22 are still outstanding.
The four positive cases were all in Cook County. The most recent two, announced Saturday and Monday, were a couple in their 70s. Their tests await official confirmation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Ezike said state health officials and the CDC are trying to find out where those people got the virus. The first two cases, another elderly couple, have since recovered. The wife was infected after traveling to Wuhan, China, where the virus originated, while her husband contracted the virus from her.
Growing price tag: The total cost to local health departments and the state for COVID-19 response has been more than $20 million, Ezike told reporters after testifying.
“We have also requested additional funding for our preparedness efforts,” she told lawmakers.
She said IDPH wants more money from the federal government to cover costs that the state government and local governments have incurred, including the cost of providing testing. She said cost estimates have been provided to Illinois’ congressmembers so they can advocate for more funding in the federal budget currently being negotiated.
“We absolutely want support to get additional resources,” Ezike also said of the Illinois legislature.
That would include funding for personnel, equipment, lab and housing costs.
Testing methods: Ezike said health officials monitor anyone suspected to have come in contact with a person known to have the virus for 14 days. If they develop a fever, they are tested, and results are sent to a lab in Chicago, Springfield or Carbondale.
Ezike said the state has 2,200 testing kits, and she will ask the CDC for more when she travels to Washington, D.C. on Wednesday.
The IDPH is preparing to partner with hospitals in every region for a program called “sentinel surveillance,” where patients with flu-like symptoms can be voluntarily tested for the virus. The aim is to detect community spread, which is when the source of the infection is unknown.
“It is likely that we will have some level of community spread,” Ezike said. “The issue is how much.”
Ezike said the health department is in regular contact with hospitals, talking through infection control protocols and keeping up with inventories of medical supplies. Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport is also screening some passengers for the virus.
The best way for people to protect against COVID-19 right now, Ezike told lawmakers, is basic hygienic practices such as washing hands for 20 seconds with soap and water, using hand sanitizer, staying home when sick and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.
“These commonsense, everyday measures really do matter,” she said.
Preparing for the future
Ezike also addressed concerns that some senators had about how severe the virus could get. State Sen. Julie Morrison, D-Deerfield, asked if schools, universities and businesses should think about closing.
“We’re not in that situation now,” Ezike said.
She added that such a response would also not be a “one-size-fits-all for the state.” She said school or work closures may be appropriate if one part of the state sees dozens or hundreds of cases.
State Sen. Mattie Hunter, D-Chicago, asked if people should stock up on emergency supplies like medications, food and water, in case they need to be quarantined.
“That’s a basic that we always recommend, coronavirus or not,” Ezike said.
Currently, the only way to test for the virus is for people to get tested at a hospital or clinic, which sends samples to a state lab.
Committee Chair Patricia Van Pelt, D-Chicago, said this “convoluted” process may shut out people who cannot afford to go to the doctor.
“We are looking at the possibility of having some kind of drive-through testing where you don’t bring people into the hospital who are sick in the first place,” Ezike said.
She told reporters that she hopes commercially available tests will become available so hospitals and clinics can cut out the state lab and get results in an hour or two.
Ezike also said IDPH is conducting hospital assessments in case things worsen. Additionally, she encouraged people to get this year’s flu shot so that illness can be one less thing that health care workers have to juggle if COVID-19 spreads.
A vaccine for COVID-19 is in the works on the national and international levels, but Ezike told lawmakers it could be six to 12 months before it is available.
“Should this coronavirus infection become something like H1N1, which is a seasonal thing, then we would have one for potentially the next round,” she said.
Worldwide concern
The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the U.S. rose above 100 on Tuesday, with Washington state seeing the most cases at 31. Washington is also the only state to have deaths, with nine. Most of the dead were either elderly or had preexisting medical conditions.
More than 92,000 cases have been confirmed worldwide as of Tuesday evening, causing more than 3,100 deaths.
Illinoisans worried they may have the virus can call the state’s COVID-19 hotline (1-800-889-3931) or email dph.sick@illinois.gov. IDPH also has a webpage of frequently asked questions: http://www.dph.illinois.gov/topics-services/diseases-and-conditions/diseases-a-z-list/coronavirus.
Local officials: Coronavirus has yet to affect Quad-City businesses and tourism
Area officials are monitoring how coronavirus may affect events and everyday business in the Quad-Cities.
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, said no events have been canceled.
“We’ve got a few events over the upcoming several weeks, and certainly we’re going to monitor the situation, but right now we are still planning and operationalizing the events we are involved with until we hear otherwise,” Herrell said Tuesday.
“There are no plans to cancel anything. It’s obviously a very serious thing and a substantive issue. It’s affecting the travel and tourism industry worldwide, but from a Quad-Cities perspective, we are still operating and doing the things we need to do to promote visiting” here.
A joint statement from Visit Quad Cities and the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce released Tuesday afternoon said the two organizations are welcoming "visitors and encouraging Quad-Citizens to continue to visit our businesses, shop local, dine and drink at our establishments, and go to events.
"Local businesses, attractions, event venues, retailers, restaurants and hotels are all open for business, and are welcoming visitors and our Quad-Citizens."
Ashleigh Johnston, public relations and marketing manager at the Quad City International Airport, said Tuesday afternoon that the virus has so far not affected the Moline airport.
That's partly because the airport doesn’t have any direct international flights. The airport has been operating under its usual guidelines for flu season, she said. That means a daily cleaning of airplanes.
Tina Potthoff, Hy-Vee’s senior vice president of communications, said Tuesday afternoon that the grocery chain is limiting travel of employees and of any suppliers seeking meetings that can be done by phone or webinar instead. That is in effect for March and April.
The Iowa Department of Public Health announced Tuesday it was recommending Iowans returning from six countries voluntarily self-isolate for 14 days. Those countries are China, Hong Kong, Iran, Italy, Japan and South Korea.
The policy laid out to store managers and workers is that if a worker travels to one of those six countries, that employee has to stay away from work for 14 days.
Hy-Vee officials and store managers are “working with our employees to see if they can work remotely, or if they can use paid time off, vacation days” to ensure they can still earn a paycheck, Potthoff said.
In regard to the virus having a direct impact on Hy-Vee, Potthoff said there has been a strong demand for hand sanitizers, which are continually being reordered and restocked. Also employees will be “disinfecting on a regular basis. Customers are definitely going to be seeing that in our stores,” she said.
Joe Payne, IMEG’s communications manager, said Tuesday that the Rock Island-based engineering firm has shared information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention with its employees in all of IMEG’s offices.
The engineering firm has offices throughout the Midwest and the west and southwest sections of the country and does work nationwide.
The CDC information distributed to IMEG workers included what coronavirus is, “how to avoid it, what the symptoms are and what you should do in case you may have contracted it. We have nobody in any of our offices that has contracted it, but we want everyone to be aware of all the information the government has provided,” Payne said.
Payne said IMEG has requested employees postpone travel, if possible, for the time being. The engineering firm also has the ability to allow employees to work remotely if a worker contracts the flu or another illness.
Meanwhile, Deere & Co. has begun to slowly bring its Chinese operations back online. The Moline-based manufacturer temporarily closed its facilities in China last month in reaction to the spread of the virus.
Deere is working with Chinese municipal officials to reopen facilities, a Deere spokesman said last week.
Herrell also said he hasn’t heard of “any adverse impacts on the Quad-Cities” from local clients.
As of Tuesday afternoon, planned events will go on as scheduled in the Quad-Cities, Herrell said. That includes next week’s Missouri Valley Conference women’s basketball tournament at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline.
“I don’t want to say we’re ahead of it, but I do want to say we’re doing everything within our power to understand it, and that we are communicative with our community, and right now that’s where we are,” Herrell said.
“We’re not seeing people make a decision, at least from an event perspective, to not visit the Quad-Cities.”
No coronavirus cases in the Quad-Cities, but health departments are staying vigilant
Quad-Cities health officials said they are staying vigilant and preparing for the possibility of coronavirus COVID-19 in the Illinois-Iowa area.
And there are indications residents are preparing -- stores like Home Depot and CVS were low on face masks as the threat of coronavirus spreads.
As of Wednesday, there were 14 cases that began in the United States, and 45 cases of people repatriated to the U.S., including 42 from the Diamond Princess cruise ship, according to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC also confirmed one person in California contracted COVID-19, but reportedly did not have travel history or exposure to another known patient. A total of 445 people have been tested.
Illinois Department of Public Health reported 70 people have been tested for coronavirus in the state, according to Rock Island County Department of Public Health chief operating officer Janet Hill.
Of those, two in Chicagoland tested positive for the coronavirus, 66 tested negative and two cases were pending. No cases have been reported or investigated in Rock Island County.
According to Iowa Department of Public Health data, 42 people have been monitored in the state as of Wednesday. Twelve were asymptomatic and 30 completed public health monitoring. Two tested negative for the virus. There have been no positive test results.
Testing for the respiratory virus currently can be done only at CDC facilities. Illinois Public Health is conducting hospital assessments to determine available capacity and is assessing the availability of personal protective equipment such as gloves, gowns and masks for health care workers, Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said in a news release. CDC has provided testing kits to Iowa state public health laboratories, including the Iowa State Hygienic Laboratory in Coralville, State Epidemiologist and Medical Director of the Iowa Department of Public Health Caitlin Pedati told state senators during a Human Resources Committee meeting Wednesday at the State Capitol.
State laboratories have been gaining the necessary certification from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Scott County Department of Public Health Deputy Director Amy Thoreson.
Hill said the RICO Health Department remains in contact with local health partners and the state health department, and is updating emergency plans.
Scott County Clinical Services Coordinator Roma Taylor advised people to stay informed, and to follow regular flu season rules. Stay home if you are sick, use your arm or tissue to cover sneezes and coughs, and wash hands frequently.
More information is available at the Iowa Department of Public Health and the CDC.
Jerry Nowicki, Capitol News Illinois and Michaela Gramm, The Gazette, contributed to this report.
As coronavirus grows, Muscatine Public Health stays calm and prepared for potential outbreak
MUSCATINE — With cases spreading both across and outside of China, the coronavirus is on many people’s minds.
Coronavirus, or COVID-19, has now been found in several nations, with person-to-person spread being found in countries outside of China, such as Iran and Italy, and a case of unknown origin in California.
Twelve people are being monitored for COVID-19 in Iowa, but they haven’t shown any symptoms of having it, Iowa Department of Public Health officials said.
Symptoms include fever, cough and shortness of breath, and appear anywhere between two and 14 days after exposure. The health department also said there are no cases of person-to-person transmission in the state.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have suggested Americans prepare for the potential of such an outbreak.
In Muscatine, Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams and the rest of her team are staying calm as they prepare to monitor anyone who does contract the disease.
“We have consistent weekly meetings with the Iowa Department of Public Health, and we consistently work through exercises and drills with local and state partners,” she said. “We already have plans in place for any type of public health outbreak within the community.”
The drills help Public Health improve its emergency preparedness with hospitals and other health departments.
“This will ensure that there’s enough beds and whether or not we can safely close off areas to protect patients and employees," Williams said. "This, our supply numbers, our transportation efforts — these are all the things we get into when we do our drills."
They also work with Iowa Health Alert to stay up-to-date on information and talking points. Williams said the epidemiologists at the IDPH and the CDC are trusted sources. “If you need the facts, our trusted sources are there.”
In the meantime, residents are reminded to practice normal and effective self-care hygiene, such as 20-second long hand washing and covering coughs or sneezes with your upper arm or a tissue. The risk of getting COVID-19 is low.
Influenza remains the biggest concern in Iowa.
“We have folks in our community who have compromised immune systems,” Williams said. “Influenza is dangerous to them.”
Residents should prepare for the coronavirus like they prepare for bad weather or other disrupting events, she said.
“There is a lot of fear being fueled, and a virus like this is scary, but what we need to do is stay factual and stay informed. That’s our commitment to the people of Muscatine County,” said Williams.
The Iowa Legislature’s International Relations Committee is asking sister-cities’ leaders in various cities, including Muscatine, to help donate relief supplies to China. Muscatine’s sister city, Shijiazhuang, has 27 confirmed cases of COVID-19.
They request protection gowns, surgical masks, medical masks, medical gloves (all one-time use only), n95 medical masks, protective eye glasses, thermometers, hand-sanitizer, tissues and monetary donations to cover shipping. Items can be sent c/o Luca Berrone at SACMI USA 3434 106th Cir., Urbandale, IA 50322 or Monty Freeman at ISS 1963 Bell Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309. Updates can be monitored at the Iowa Sister States website or Facebook page.
Quarantined and cold: Rock Island native surviving on the front lines of the coronavirus
Life was running smoothly for Rock Island native Michael Standaert, his wife, Jing, and their two children, Simone, 7, and Sebastian, 5.
The Standaerts, who live in the Chinese city of Shenzhen, were prepping for the Jan. 25 celebration of the Chinese New Year.
Then life went off the rails.
While they were visiting the county of Dazhu in the Sichuan Province — Jing Standaert's native area — several cases of the deadly coronavirus were reported from the city of Wuhan and the Hubei Province.
Dazhu, like most of China, went into lockdown in an attempt to slow the spread of the flu-like virus, which causes the disease COVID-19.
"It was around the 22nd (of January)," Michael Standaert wrote in an email response to questions about what life is like at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak.
"That's about the same time that the city of Wuhan, sometimes compared to Chicago since it is a major east-west/north-south transport hub and industrial area, and Hubei Province reported the outbreak," he added.
A freelance journalist for Bloomberg Industry Group, Standaert found himself and his family at the hub of a worldwide health situation that continues to worsen as the coronavirus spreads globally.
Standaert works as a freelancer for Bloomberg, but he also writes for other news outlets, and the virus became a topic of his stories.
"Did eight days of pretty heavy coverage for The Guardian, and since then some sporadic work for them, several stories with Al Jazeera, and a few with Bloomberg Environment," wrote Standaert, who in 2009 was hired as a correspondent for an outlet called the Bureau of National Affairs, which was later bought by Bloomberg. It is now known as Bloomberg Industry Group.
An Alleman High School and University of Iowa graduate, Standaert earned a master's degree in journalism from Cardiff University in Cardiff, Wales. In 2007, he moved to China and began chasing his dream of working as a foreign correspondent.
In quarantine for past month
Since the outbreak, life in China has all but come to a standstill. The government has limited travel in all provinces as well as day-to-day foot travel. The Standaerts have been confined to Jing's mother's apartment — which is part of a compound of several apartments — for a month.
"Once things started to look bad, around Jan. 24, we canceled the celebrations," Standaert wrote. "Usually, if we come out here for the lunar holiday, each day is a bit different. You'd eat at home the first day with just the family at the house; the next day a bunch of relatives would come over for something like a big Thanksgiving feast. The following day would be going out to my father-in-law's or mother-in-law's hometown, in the rural areas, to visit their family graves and also their other relatives for another round of eating."
All that has been replaced with confinement. The weather has been cold and rainy; the apartment has no central heat; and the family is struggling to find a space to exercise. Standaert's family of four, his brother-in-law and his wife and their two kids, and his mother-in-law are sharing a three-bedroom apartment, and outside movement is restricted.
"I would roll out of bed and start working — from 7 a.m. and go to 7 p.m. —then eat and wrap any questions and go to bed and try to keep warm. Electric blankets and portable heaters only go so far, though.
"It has only been in the past week that we've had lockdown orders here. We were told that only one of us could go out every three days, so that's been my wife's mom so she can get food and other supplies."
Officials delayed action for too long
News that a virus had taken hold in Wuhan reached Standaert as early as Dec. 31, 2019, he said. An email check among colleagues confirmed it. He said Chinese health officials waited too long to get out in front of the coronavirus.
"That was around the same time they (the Chinese government) silenced several doctors for speaking out about it,'' Standaert wrote. "I remember seeing a state-run media story on Jan. 1 saying that this was 'just a rumor.'
"I kept pretty close tabs on things for those next two weeks,'' he added. "I thought it was worse than what they were saying, but there never seemed a sense of urgency and no travel restrictions in that crucial period when everyone gets on the road and travels for Chinese New Year.''
Despite the outbreak, Standaert said his family is healthy and has done a great job of making the best of a bad situation.
"The kids have been great," he wrote. "A lot of television, though. I've done some classes with them to work on their English. My two kids speak perfectly fine, but I try to do as much as I can with their English, especially now trying to get their reading and writing down solid. We'll eventually go to the United States at some point, probably for middle school and up.
"The kids are still out of school. Simone had some online classes. ... Schools are supposed to start around March. 2 now, but I'm expecting that to be delayed until at least mid-March. The outbreak will likely die off by the end of April.''
When the Standaerts receive government permission, they will return to Shenzhen, an area that has transformed from big manufacturing to high-tech in less than a decade. It is referred to as China's Silicon Valley, Standaert said.
"It will be great, because we've got some things we need to do there and we're getting stir-crazy here," he wrote. "The hospitals in Shenzhen are good and not overloaded, so pretty safe there. Shenzhen has had a lot of recoveries and no deaths. We're pretty secure about going back there. The way back should be better, but we are expecting a lot of hassles with roadblocks and temperature checks."
"If they would have sounded more warning and told people not to travel, it would have helped," Standaert wrote. "I think they were worried about spoiling the Chinese New Year and ruining the economy, but by doing nothing in those three weeks, they spoiled Chinese New Year and ruined the economy."
He said the health scare won't derail his life and his family's life in China.
"I don't want to change careers,'' Standaert said. "This is what I've always wanted to do. Actually wish I could have gotten out on the ground to do some coverage during this time, but didn't want to risk contaminating the family."
COVID-19 pandemic: What are businesses doing to cope?
Deere & Company is restricting domestic travel to vehicles for its employees as COVID-19 continues to spread throughout the United States.
There have been 938 confirmed and presumptive cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States as of Wednesday morning, and 29 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The World Health Organization has officially called the outbreak a pandemic.
Deere “puts the health and well-being of its team members, customers, and partners first. We are monitoring the evolving COVID-19 outbreak closely and have put restrictions on all international travel until the threat subsides,” said Jen Hartmann, director of Deere’s strategic public relations.
“In addition to restricting all international business travel and domestic business travel by air or rail to business-critical only, Deere & Company has temporarily suspended all international travel from, to and through several locations including China, Italy and South Korea. Domestic travel by vehicle is not restricted.”
The only production pauses for Deere have occurred in China, where operations temporarily closed in January, and have since come back online.
Deere continues to monitor the ongoing effect of COVID-19 on its supply chain and has management processes in place to mitigate any impacts to its business, Hartmann said.
At the Rock Island Arsenal, the virus outbreak has had a “minimal” effect on operations there, said Kimberly Conrad, a public affairs representative on the island.
Retailers are also continuing to adapt to the situation. Target and Best Buy sent emailed notes to customers Tuesday.
Best Buy, with a location in Davenport, has “ramped up cleaning services at our stores and are adding hand sanitizer at the front entrances and at all cash registers. Sanitizing wipes are near workstations and counters so that employees can keep them continuously cleaned,” the note said.
“A strict travel policy for our employees is in place, and we have canceled meetings with large gatherings, again to do what we can to help prevent the spread of the illness,” Best Buy’s note said.
Target’s note, from its CEO Brian Cornell, recommended employee travel be restricted to “business-critical” ventures.
“On top of our daily cleaning procedures, we’re adding hours to each store’s payroll to make our routines even more rigorous. This means more time will be spent cleaning our stores, including cleaning surfaces like check lanes and touchscreens at least every 30 minutes,” he wrote.
Food sampling has temporarily stopped “out of an abundance of caution” and locations are being staffed to be able “to support in-demand services like order pickup and drive up,” Cornell said. The retailer has also begun to limit the number of key items per purchase, such as cleaning product, medicine and pantry stock-up items.
Both stores are following federal health guidelines and recommendations, including asking employees feeling ill to remain home.
Advance Auto Parts, with locations in Iowa and Illinois, sent an email note from its president/CEO Tom Greco to customers Wednesday. In it, he said cleaning and sanitation of stores has increased.
Telemedicine options are available for workers, who are encouraged to stay home if feeling ill.
“We are communicating regularly with our key suppliers to help ensure product availability and sourcing options in the event certain geographies are unable to produce or ship parts,” Advance Auto Parts said.
“At present, we believe our current inventory levels and strategic sourcing decisions will help us mitigate any disruption to our business and allow us to continue servicing our customers.”
Lowe’s president and CEO, Marvin Ellison, also sent an email note to customers Wednesday.
In addition to echoing other recent announcements from other companies to customers, Ellison also said Lowe’s has “put in place new temporary time-off guidelines to give our associates even greater flexibility and pay them for the time they need to stay home and get well. We’ve also provided on-demand resources to answer our associates’ most frequently asked questions.”
Lowe’s is also limiting the number of items, such as masks and cleaning supplies, per purchase.
J.Jill, a women’s clothing store inside of Davenport’s Northpark Mall with locations across the country, also sent a note to customers Wednesday. In it, the operator said business will continue as usual while following recommended federal health guidelines on the outbreak.
The retailer will continue to follow the direction of the Centers for Diseases and Prevention and local government officials moving forward and will update its store locator on its website if any temporary closings are needed.
Update: Coronavirus compels unprecedented move to online classes at Iowa universities
Although all three of Iowa’s public universities announced Wednesday they’re moving to online education after spring break for an initial two weeks, they’ll continue to assess the impact of the novel coronavirus and determine whether to extend the unprecedented move.
University officials also said they’re reviewing campus events and deciding whether to cancel or amend plans for things like commencement ceremonies.
“We want to give fair warning for any of those that might either be discontinued or postponed or canceled well in advance,” said UI Vice President for Finance and Operations Rod Lehnertz.
The suspension of face-to-face education across the regent system will begin March 23 and extend at least until April 3, according to campus communication from the UI, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa.
It’s the first time in recent history the campuses have made such a drastic move in response to a global pandemic.
“We are making this decision proactively to maintain the health and safety of our students, faculty, staff and patients and in conjunction with the governor and Board of Regents, State of Iowa,” according to a message from UI President Bruce Harreld.
ISU President Wendy Wintersteen in her message said the administration will “reassess the situation during the week of March 30.”
“The period of online instruction may be extended if conditions warrant,” she wrote. “We know how disappointing and disruptive this is to our students, faculty, and staff.”
Dorms still open
Although the campuses are working with educators on how to best deliver the virtual education on a course-by-course basis, students are being allowed to stay home or return to their residence hall or off-campus housing.
“Residence halls and dining services will remain open, and we urge all students to make the choice that is best for their own personal health and safety,” the UI message said.
Pending decisions
UI administrators are evaluating how to handle the more interactive classroom experiences like laboratory or performance classes and “will provide specific guidance by March 20.”
ISU said its labs, studios, performance instruction, computer labs and other experiential learning sections won’t occur during the two-week suspension of face-to-face learning.
“Substitute assignments or makeup activities during or after that period will be at the discretion of the academic program,” according to Wintersteen.
All three universities said students should expect more communication from instructors.
UI Hospitals open
UI officials specifically noted that the UI Hospitals and Clinics will remain open — as will its wider campus, including library services, recreation buildings and athletics facilities.
ISU and UNI similarly said their campuses will remain open for “normal daily operations to the extent possible,” according to Wintersteen’s message — which promised more guidance for employees Thursday.
UNI plans
UNI, in its message, said all merit, supervisory and professional and scientific staffers should continue to report to campus during the two weeks after spring break — unless they’re feeling sick. Student employees, likewise, will be allowed to continue working their on-campus jobs.
“If a student decides to not work, their job will still be available when on-campus classes resume,” according to the UNI communication, which added, “internships, student teaching, and other off-campus learning experiences are not impacted.”
All three campuses said essential support services like student health and counseling ices will remain open.
Student reaction
UI freshman Madison Kallio, 19, of Des Plaines, Ill., said she can handle a brief pause on in-person instruction but would have a hard time with any decision to cancel on-campus classes for the rest of the semester, which ends in May.
“For me personally that seems like it’s going to be really hard, especially as a first-year,” she said, flagging challenges with moving out of the dorms early and leaving new friends. “I just bid a sorority so I’m supposed to be initiated, but now that probably won’t happen if they cancel the rest of the semester.”
Although Kallio has taken an online class before and found it manageable, she prefers to take classes in person.
So does UI junior Juliana DeSouza, 20, who said she wants to know if the university will offer any tuition reimbursement for the period of online instruction.
“The cost of online school tuition, which is what my mom does actually, is like two grand a year in comparison to what we have to pay — so that’s a big deal,” DeSouza said, arguing for some money back.
Grinnell, Drake
The announcement came a day after Grinnell College became the first higher education institution in Iowa to announce it’s canceling in-person classes for the rest of the semester and asking its 1,700 students to stay home after spring break.
Grinnell will conduct the remaining semester coursework virtually.
And Drake University said Wednesday it will, like the regent schools, suspend face-to-face instruction between March 23 and at least April 3.
Travel limits
The regents this week extended a ban on university-sponsored international travel until further notice, and the campuses encouraged students and employees to postpone personal, non-essential travel in the months ahead.
The campuses have brought home hundreds of students studying abroad in countries heavily affected by the virus — like China, South Korea, Japan and Italy — and halted others from leaving for spring break abroad experiences. Wednesday, the UI said it’s recalling 73 students studying in Spain, France and Germany.
A message sent to those students asked they return by Monday and, once they get here, self-isolate for 14 days.
The students, who are studying abroad through a separate provider, should contact their programs for options to complete their coursework.
The university, like it has for others, asked those newly recalled to ask airlines to waive fees and program providers to help cover costs. The UI will help with reimbursement up to $500.
Update: COVID-19 patient admitted to Iowa City hospital, Illinois cases increase to 25
IOWA CITY — A patient suffering from COVID-19 is in critical condition at the University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics in Iowa City, the hospital's CEO told faculty and staff members on Wednesday.
“All proper procedures and precautions were followed during the admission process, and staff members were properly protected,” according to an email sent by Suresh Gunasekaran.
An Iowa Department of Public Health spokeswoman confirmed the patient is one of 14 infected residents already reported in Iowa. The patient is among a group of 21 — all between the ages of 61 and 80 — who went on a recent Egyptian cruise.
In Illinois, the number of cases reached 25 Wednesday, up from 19 the day prior. Both houses of the Illinois General Assembly announced Wednesday that they have canceled legislative sessions in Springfield next week because of the threat of the spread of the new coronavirus.
“We'll continue to work together to evaluate the situation and take additional steps as needed,” said Pritzker hours after organizers announced that Chicago, like other cities around the world, had canceled this weekend's St. Patrick's Day celebration.
“There will no doubt be other unique challenges ahead as COVID-19 progresses in our state,” the Democratic governor said.
Pritzker also said Wednesday that he has also begun discussions with Major League Baseball and its Chicago franchise owners as the league's opening day, March 26, is the earliest ever. All 30 teams are scheduled to play that day, but athletic contests in Europe have been significantly altered by the coronavirus, forcing soccer and other teams to compete in empty arenas.
For most people, COVID-19 caused by the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
The vast majority of people recover from the virus. According to the World Health Organization, people with mild illness recover in about two weeks, while those with more severe illness could take up to six weeks to recover.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases is increasing. In the U.S., the total has topped 1,000. Worldwide, more than 121,000 have been infected, and more than 4,300 have died.
The health threat has forced officials across the country to cancel or otherwise change plans for mass gatherings.
The St. Patrick's Day Parade Society decided Tuesday to call off this year's event in Cedar Rapids and make refunds to parade entrants. Special Olympics Iowa announced Monday that it canceled the 2020 Mid-Winter Tournament in Iowa City.
The virus also prompted the leaders of Iowa’s three public universities to shift to only online classes beginning March 23 in an effort to keep students and faculty safe. The University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa said they would only offer online classes after students return from next week's spring break. Some private colleges are making similar moves.
All Des Moines area hospitals also announced Wednesday that patient visitation will be temporarily limited to patients' primary caregivers, such as parents and spouses.
This story is developing and will be updated.