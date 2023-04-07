As Rock Island County election judges finalized write-in votes on Thursday, April 6, the unofficial K-12 school board election results for the April 4 Illinois consolidated election have been updated.

Moline-Coal Valley School Board

Incumbent Audrey Adamson will return to the seat she's held since 2019, joined by first-term candidates Lindsey Hines, Ramona Dixon and Jason Farrell.

Lindsey Hines 2,074 18.98% Jason Farrell 1,747 15.99% Michelle Carter 974 8.91% Ramona Dixon 1,772 16.22% Justin Anderson (inc.) 1,163 10.64% Audrey Adamson 1,997 18.28% Mariela Trevino 1,199 10.97%

Incumbent Justin Anderson was unseated, while current board vice president Kate Schaefer and Maria S. Trigueros did not seek reelection.

East Moline School Board

Voters elected first-term candidates Evelyn Gay and Kimberly Dyer alongside incumbent Debra Faralli, who was first elected to her seat in 2019.

Toccara Medina 706 14.81% Kimberly Dyer 1,109 23.27% Evelyn Gay 1,139 23.90% Ida DeBlieck 757 15.88% Debra Faralli 1,055 22.14%

Gay and Dyer will replace current board members Rob Anderson and Susy Hughes, who decided not to run for reelection upon their children moving into high school. Superintendent Kristin Humphries said for that reason, the two wanted to give other East Moline community members an opportunity to serve.

United Township School Board

In an uncontested race, UT's three open seats were filled by incumbents Sue Ickes — current board vice president — and Jami Gonzalez. Joining the board for a first term is Debra Stevenson-Pattrick.

Sue Ickes 1,868 35.29% Jami Gonzales 1,740 32.87% Debra Stevenson-Pattrick 1,686 31.85%

Ickes has served on the UT school board since 2007, while Gonzales was elected in 2019.

Rock Island-Milan School Board

Two of Rock Island-Milan's three school board vacancies will be filled by first-term candidates Jason Roessler and Nicole Durbin. Durbin ran as a write-in candidate, while Roessler was featured on the ballot.

The two will replace school board members Tiffany Stoner-Harris and Megan Wilson, as they didn't run for reelection for their expiring terms.

Incumbent board vice president Michael Matherly will return to the seat he's held since 2019.

Michael Matherly 1,978 44.87% Jason Roessler 1,686 38.24% Joshua Behn 193 4.38% Nicole Durbin 282 6.40% Naythan James 53 1.20% Richard Phillis 216 4.90%

On Tuesday, April 25, the Rock Island-Milan school board will appoint a candidate to fill the late Dave Rockwell's seat for the remainder of his term. Current board president Terell Williams and members Tracy Pugh and Gary Rowe are halfway through four-year terms that end in 2025.