United Township Principal Matt Wright gives a tour of the school's UT Cares room Tuesday in East Moline. The UT Cares room helps provide basic-need supplies, such as clothes and toiletries, to students free of charge. Wright says room helps destigmatize students asking for help. "We have all needed help at some point," he said.
Kim Whitbeck, a United Township special education teacher, folds T-shirts inside the UT Cares Room Tuesday in East Moline. The program helps provide basic-need supplies, such as clothes and toiletries, to students free of charge.
United Township Principal Matt Wright gives a tour of the school's UT Cares room Tuesday in East Moline. The UT Cares room helps provide basic-need supplies, such as clothes and toiletries, to students free of charge. Wright says room helps destigmatize students asking for help. "We have all needed help at some point," he said.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Kim Whitbeck, a United Township special education teacher, folds T-shirts inside the UT Cares Room Tuesday in East Moline. The program helps provide basic-need supplies, such as clothes and toiletries, to students free of charge.
United Township High School cares about its students, and they have a special room to prove it.
The UT Cares room, located on the school's second floor, helps get basic-need supplies to students free of charge.
United Township High School principal Matt Wright says that room helps destigmatize students asking for help.
"We have all needed help at some point," he said.
The room serves 20 and 40 students per week, according to school social worker Summer Smith.
Yet, school officials have plans to make it even larger, according to principal Wright.
"When we get the space back, I already have a room in mind," he said.
Work on a new Student Life Center remains underway and has caused space to be at a premium. Hallways have become more cramped and areas remained closed for construction, according to Wright.
The approximately 300-square-foot room is bursting at the seams with the supplies it provides, a combination of donated new and used clothes for both genders. No specific clientele gets served.
"Our goal is to make sure students have whatever basics they need," Smith said.
She and teaching colleague Heather Monson began connecting students.
"That was a unifying point, and the original idea organically grew," Wright said. "We basically got to a point where we needed to find enough space for it.
"We got it up and running halfway through the (last) school year. Next steps are to roll out the opportunity for teachers to refer more students to use it."
Jill Sanders-Colgan, a paraprofessional special-education teacher, said the best part of the program for her is to "see kids in the hallways and smile at them, that she's proud to be a part of this service being provided.
Special-ed teacher Kim Whitbeck said she saw how awesome it was and decided to get behind it by supporting a fundraising campaign.
"The outpouring of support has been awesome," Whitbeck said. "It's been an awesome way for the staff to get together."
The program was launched after Smith already "had a lot of stuff in my office," she said. "What we needed was more space to put it."
That led to a brainstorming process with Monson, a history teacher and Golden Apple Award for Excellence in Teaching winner.
That started an "intentionally slow growth," Wright said, "that got to the point that we needed to open it up to more staff."
When Wright was principal in East Peoria, he had led a group of moms who came in on Thursdays to do a similar campaign.
"That came to be huge, and became something kids looked forward to," he said.
Racks of shoes, sweatpants, clothes, winter coats and other merchandise can be found at the UT Cares room.
And special occasions such as prom, graduation and job fairs are addressed, as well, Wright said.
Personal care items including deodorant, shampoo or soap are also provided.
It also provides cloth bags for students to use after a day of shopping at the UT Cares room.
It has made every day feel like Christmas morning, Smith said.
"It has been rewarding to us," Wright said.
More space would let them possibly add appliances.
"When you give students a new shirt, it turns into them having a way to wash it," she said.
Teachers envy the Rock Island High School "Rocky Resource Room," Smith said. "They really do an awesome job."
For information about the UT Cares Room or to make donations, call the United Township High School general office at 309-752-1633.
Nursing professionals make an impact on our lives, our loved ones and our community every day. Now is the chance to honor exceptional professionals who have inspired with their comfort, skill and dedication.